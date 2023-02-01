BB16: Not Sumbul Touqeer But THIS Person Is Responsible For Mandali’s Nomination, Reveals Former BB Contestant
Bigg Boss 16 witnessed an interesting nomination round. While there has been a buzz that the Mandali was nominated because of Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Kamya Punjabi has revealed the real reason behind their nomination.
The
recent
nomination
task
on
Bigg
Boss
16
came
as
a
game
changer
for
everyone.
After
all,
each
contestant
had
a
chance
to
save
themselves
from
the
last
nomination
round.
It
was
an
intriguing
task
which
got
everyone
on
their
toes.
However,
much
to
everyone's
surprise,
the
mandali
got
on
the
radar.
Yes!
While
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
has
been
safe
from
nomination
given
her
captaincy,
Shiv
Thakare,
MC
Stan
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
were
nominated
for
elimination.
As
per
Bigg
Boss,
Sumbul
took
the
maximum
time
in
the
task
which
resulted
in
the
mandali
landing
in
the
danger
zone.
This
has
certainly
got
the
fans
brimming
with
an
opinion.
Amid
this,
Kamya
Punjabi,
who
has
been
following
Bigg
Boss
16
ardently,
has
taken
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter
and
revealed
the
real
reason
behind
the
mandali's
nomination.
Sharing
a
sarcastic
note,
Kamya
said,
"17mins
thoda
jyada
ho
gaya
but
wait
saari
galti
Ken
ki
hai".
Furthermore,
the
former
Bigg
Boss
contestant
lauded
Shiv
and
MC
Stan
for
their
performance
during
the
nomination
task.
"#Shiv
n
#Stan
result
chahe
jo
bhi
ho,
u
guys
nailed
it," she
added.
Earlier,
Kamya
Punjabi
had
taken
a
jibe
at
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
for
not
taking
a
stand
for
herself
during
the
ticket
to
finale
week
task.
She
tweeted,
"It's
was
TTFT
each
one
of
them
shud
try
to
win!
Priyanka
cudnt
do
much
for
herself
so
she
tried
to
create
a
rift
in
mandali
it
has
nothing
to
do
with
Sumbul,
I
would
say
well
played!
Shalin,
Shiv
n
Nimrit
tried
to
save
themselves
which
is
very
good
but
What
did
Sumbul
do?" Meanwhile,
as
Sumbul,
Shiv
and
MC
Stan
are
in
the
danger
zone
this
week,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
walk
out
of
the
house
ahead
of
the
grand
finale.