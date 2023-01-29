Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta REACTS To Farah Khan Walking Out On Her; Says ‘It’s Wrong….’

The weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16 witnessed a massive dhamaka wherein Tina Datta was schooled by Farah Khan for bullying Shalin Bhanot. In fact, Farah had even apparently walked out on Tina during an argument.

It was an interesting Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 16 which not just came with elimination but also several reality checks. To note, Tina Datta was eliminated from the popular reality show on the basis of audience votes. In fact, the Uttaran actress was also schooled by host Farah Khan for bullying Shalin Bhanot. Yes! Tina and Priyanka Choudhary were on Farah's radar for their behaviour towards Shalin. But things turned intense when Tina got into an argument with Farah while defending herself. As a result, Farah reportedly walked out on Tina.

As the incident grabbed a lot of eyeballs, Tina has now reacted to the incident and called it a wrong narrative. During an interaction with the media, Tina stated, "She did not walk out, it was a wrong edit. She said that she is upset to mai paani peene ja rahi hu aur wo paani pee ke wapas aa gayi. It was a wrong narrative. It was a completey different situation jo aap logon ko dekhne ko mila tha. Us episode me ye bola gya tha jab main bolne ki koshish kar rahi aur jab mai baar baar request kar rahi thi ki 'Ma'am please ek min meri baat sun lijiye. asliyat mein kya hua tha mujhe pta hai'. Jab aap baar baar kisi se request krte ho aur wo aapka jawab nhi de rha hai to aap aise ho jate ho ki 'kyu..... ek baar to suno na'. Wahi mere saath ho raha tha. to usko bola gaya ki it was an attitude problem".

Meanwhile, Tina had called Shalin Bhanot a manipulator and even reportedly stated that she will not meet him in the house. On the other hand, Tina has been all praises for Priyanka Choudhary and called her a true friend. She was even seen rooting for Priyanka and also lauded Archana Gautam for her caring nature.