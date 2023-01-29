Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta REACTS To Farah Khan Walking Out On Her; Says ‘It’s Wrong….’
It
was
an
interesting
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode
on
Bigg
Boss
16
which
not
just
came
with
elimination
but
also
several
reality
checks.
To
note,
Tina
Datta
was
eliminated
from
the
popular
reality
show
on
the
basis
of
audience
votes.
In
fact,
the
Uttaran
actress
was
also
schooled
by
host
Farah
Khan
for
bullying
Shalin
Bhanot.
Yes!
Tina
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
were
on
Farah's
radar
for
their
behaviour
towards
Shalin.
But
things
turned
intense
when
Tina
got
into
an
argument
with
Farah
while
defending
herself.
As
a
result,
Farah
reportedly
walked
out
on
Tina.
As
the
incident
grabbed
a
lot
of
eyeballs,
Tina
has
now
reacted
to
the
incident
and
called
it
a
wrong
narrative.
During
an
interaction
with
the
media,
Tina
stated,
"She
did
not
walk
out,
it
was
a
wrong
edit.
She
said
that
she
is
upset
to
mai
paani
peene
ja
rahi
hu
aur
wo
paani
pee
ke
wapas
aa
gayi.
It
was
a
wrong
narrative.
It
was
a
completey
different
situation
jo
aap
logon
ko
dekhne
ko
mila
tha.
Us
episode
me
ye
bola
gya
tha
jab
main
bolne
ki
koshish
kar
rahi
aur
jab
mai
baar
baar
request
kar
rahi
thi
ki
'Ma'am
please
ek
min
meri
baat
sun
lijiye.
asliyat
mein
kya
hua
tha
mujhe
pta
hai'.
Jab
aap
baar
baar
kisi
se
request
krte
ho
aur
wo
aapka
jawab
nhi
de
rha
hai
to
aap
aise
ho
jate
ho
ki
'kyu.....
ek
baar
to
suno
na'.
Wahi
mere
saath
ho
raha
tha.
to
usko
bola
gaya
ki
it
was
an
attitude
problem".
Meanwhile,
Tina
had
called
Shalin
Bhanot
a
manipulator
and
even
reportedly
stated
that
she
will
not
meet
him
in
the
house.
On
the
other
hand,
Tina
has
been
all
praises
for
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
called
her
a
true
friend.
She
was
even
seen
rooting
for
Priyanka
and
also
lauded
Archana
Gautam
for
her
caring
nature.
Story first published: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 19:26 [IST]