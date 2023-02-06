Abhi Bohot...: RadhaKrishn Star Sumedh Mudgalkar's 'Haldi Pics' Make Fans Wonder If He's Getting MARRIED

RadhaKrishn actor Sumedh Mudgalkar's haldi photos sparked rumours about his wedding as the fans started asking him if he is getting married. Here's how the TV heartthrob reacted to the speculations about his marriage.

Sumedh Mudgalkar, who became a household name after playing the role of Lord Krishna in RadhaKrishn, hogged all the limelight when he shared a series of photos on Monday (February 6). The talented actor treated us with adorable snaps from a traditional ceremony, giving a glimpse of the celebrations of his Upanayana. Considering his fan following, the pictures went viral on the internet in no time.

SUMEDH MUDGALKAR'S HALDI PHOTOS CONFUSE FANS

However, Sumedh Mudgalkar's haldi photos sparked rumours about his wedding. Fans flooded the comments section of his Instagram post, bombarding him with questions. They asked him if he is getting married. In the viral pictures, the Ashoka actor can be smiling while looking at the camera. He donned an ethnic outfit and flashed his infectious smile, giving us a picture-perfect moment. As his face was covered with haldi (turmeric), curious fans started wondering if he is about to tie the knot.

Here's how Sumedh reacted to the rumours about his wedding. Read on to know.

VIRAL PICS Sumedh Mudgalkar blessed our Instagram with heartwarming snaps that left everyone wondering if he announced his marriage. Well, before you start jumping with joy and start thinking that he is getting hitched, we have to stop you right there. He has confirmed that he is not getting settled anytime soon. Fans REACT To Instagram Post Netizens had questioned the actor about the pictures, expressing their excitement over his marriage. However, the actor was quick enough to burst the bubble. "Dare diya tha aesa lag rha tha post dekhne ke baad jaise meri to duniya hi hil gayi," one user wrote. Another asked, "Kya aap shaadi kar rahe hai sir?" A few Instagram users asked others to see his full caption before jumping to any conclusion. "Hey that's upanayana ..not shadhi in bhramins it's compulsory to do this ritual.. they are supposed to where a thread and his father will teach him gayatri mantra..in our language it's "vodugu"," a comment read. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar (beatking_sumedh) Sumedh Mudhgalkar's REACTION Putting an end to the rumours, Sumedh said that he is not getting married. He revealed that he will take his own sweet time before getting hitched. His post has grabbed eyeballs on the internet. "Janeu preps (For those of you thinking and commenting this is a marriage- No no haha. Abhi bohot time hai)," his caption read.

Sumedh Mudgalkar started his career with Dance India Dance 4 where he participated as a contestant. He later went on to do shows like Dil Dosti Dance and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. It was his role in Star Bharat RadhaKrishn that made him a household name. The mytho drama co-starring Mallika Singh went off air last month. It ran for over four years on the small screen. Sumedh is yet to announce his next project after his show ended.