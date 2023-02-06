Abhi Bohot...: RadhaKrishn Star Sumedh Mudgalkar's 'Haldi Pics' Make Fans Wonder If He's Getting MARRIED

Sumedh
Mudgalkar,
who
became
a
household
name
after
playing
the
role
of
Lord
Krishna
in
RadhaKrishn,
hogged
all
the
limelight
when
he
shared
a
series
of
photos
on
Monday
(February
6).
The
talented
actor
treated
us
with
adorable
snaps
from
a
traditional
ceremony,
giving
a
glimpse
of
the
celebrations
of
his
Upanayana.
Considering
his
fan
following,
the
pictures
went
viral
on
the
internet
in
no
time.
SUMEDH
MUDGALKAR'S
HALDI
PHOTOS
CONFUSE
FANS
However,
Sumedh
Mudgalkar's
haldi
photos
sparked
rumours
about
his
wedding.
Fans
flooded
the
comments
section
of
his
Instagram
post,
bombarding
him
with
questions.
They
asked
him
if
he
is
getting
married.
In
the
viral
pictures,
the
Ashoka
actor
can
be
smiling
while
looking
at
the
camera.
He
donned
an
ethnic
outfit
and
flashed
his
infectious
smile,
giving
us
a
picture-perfect
moment.
As
his
face
was
covered
with
haldi
(turmeric),
curious
fans
started
wondering
if
he
is
about
to
tie
the
knot.
Here's
how
Sumedh
reacted
to
the
rumours
about
his
wedding.
Read
on
to
know.
VIRAL
PICS
Sumedh
Mudgalkar
blessed
our
Instagram
with
heartwarming
snaps
that
left
everyone
wondering
if
he
announced
his
marriage.
Well,
before
you
start
jumping
with
joy
and
start
thinking
that
he
is
getting
hitched,
we
have
to
stop
you
right
there.
He
has
confirmed
that
he
is
not
getting
settled
anytime
soon.
Fans
REACT
To
Instagram
Post
Netizens
had
questioned
the
actor
about
the
pictures,
expressing
their
excitement
over
his
marriage.
However,
the
actor
was
quick
enough
to
burst
the
bubble.
"Dare
diya
tha
aesa
lag
rha
tha
post
dekhne
ke
baad
jaise
meri
to
duniya
hi
hil
gayi," one
user
wrote.
Another
asked,
"Kya
aap
shaadi
kar
rahe
hai
sir?"
A
few
Instagram
users
asked
others
to
see
his
full
caption
before
jumping
to
any
conclusion.
"Hey
that's
upanayana
..not
shadhi
in
bhramins
it's
compulsory
to
do
this
ritual..
they
are
supposed
to
where
a
thread
and
his
father
will
teach
him
gayatri
mantra..in
our
language
it's
"vodugu","
a
comment
read.
Sumedh
Mudhgalkar's
REACTION
Putting
an
end
to
the
rumours,
Sumedh
said
that
he
is
not
getting
married.
He
revealed
that
he
will
take
his
own
sweet
time
before
getting
hitched.
His
post
has
grabbed
eyeballs
on
the
internet.
"Janeu
preps
(For
those
of
you
thinking
and
commenting
this
is
a
marriage-
No
no
haha.
Abhi
bohot
time
hai)," his
caption
read.
Sumedh
Mudgalkar
started
his
career
with
Dance
India
Dance
4
where
he
participated
as
a
contestant.
He
later
went
on
to
do
shows
like
Dil
Dosti
Dance
and
Chakravartin
Ashoka
Samrat.
It
was
his
role
in
Star
Bharat
RadhaKrishn
that
made
him
a
household
name.
The
mytho
drama
co-starring
Mallika
Singh
went
off
air
last
month.
It
ran
for
over
four
years
on
the
small
screen.
Sumedh
is
yet
to
announce
his
next
project
after
his
show
ended.