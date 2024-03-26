Pracchand Ashok Last Episode: Adnan Khan-Mallika Singh's Co-star Reveals Why Show Is Ending In 2 Months

Pracchand
Ashok
Last
Episode:
When
Adnan
Khan-Mallika
Singh's
show
was
launched
in
February
2024,
nobody
imagined
that
it
would
go
off
air
in
two
months.
The
historical
drama
was
launched
with
several
expectations;
however,
it
failed
to
strike
a
chord
with
the
audience.
While
rival
shows
like
Anupamaa
and
Kaise
Mujhe
Tum
Mil
Gaye
moved
forward
in
the
TRP
game,
Pracchand
Ashok
couldn't
garner
decent
ratings.
Last
month,
Filmibeat
had
shared
an
update
about
the
show
facing
the
axe
if
the
numbers
don't
improve.
An
industry
source
had
exclusively
told
Filmibeat,
"Every
year
Colors
TV
suffers
a
drop
in
numbers
after
Bigg
Boss
ends.
This
year
is
no
different.
However,
the
low
opening
TRP
of
Pracchand
Ashok
is
something
to
worry
about.
Despite
a
star-studded
cast
and
strong
promotional
campaign,
the
historical
show
has
failed
to
live
up
to
the
hype.
A
TVR
of
less
than
1
is
definitely
not
what
the
channel
expected."