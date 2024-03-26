Pracchand Ashok Last Episode: Adnan Khan-Mallika Singh's Co-star Reveals Why Show Is Ending In 2 Months

Pracchand Ashok Last Episode: When Adnan Khan-Mallika Singh's show was launched in February 2024, nobody imagined that it would go off air in two months. The historical drama was launched with several expectations; however, it failed to strike a chord with the audience.

While rival shows like Anupamaa and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye moved forward in the TRP game, Pracchand Ashok couldn't garner decent ratings.

Last month, Filmibeat had shared an update about the show facing the axe if the numbers don't improve. An industry source had exclusively told Filmibeat, "Every year Colors TV suffers a drop in numbers after Bigg Boss ends. This year is no different. However, the low opening TRP of Pracchand Ashok is something to worry about. Despite a star-studded cast and strong promotional campaign, the historical show has failed to live up to the hype. A TVR of less than 1 is definitely not what the channel expected."