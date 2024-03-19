Pyar Ka Pehle Naam Radha Mohan Leap | Neeharika Roy On Her New Look: Contemporary Style Adds...

Pyar
Ka
Pehle
Naam
Radha
Mohan
Update:
Zee
TV's
Pyaar
Ka
Pehla
Naam
Radha
Mohan
has
embarked
on
a
captivating
journey
with
a
recent
7-year
leap
in
the
show.
This
temporal
shift
promises
to
unveil
a
plethora
of
surprises,
steering
the
storyline
into
uncharted
territories
for
the
beloved
characters,
Radha
and
Mohan
played
by
Neeharika
Roy
and
Shabir
Ahluwalia
respectively.
After
the
leap,
viewers
saw
Radha
in
an
all-new
avatar
living
as
Radhika
Kohli
in
South
Delhi
along
with
her
son
Manan,
and
husband
Yug
Kohli
(Manit
Joura).
Radha's
remarkable
visual
transformation,
speaks
volumes
about
the
change
in
her
demeanor,
embracing
a
more
contemporary
and
independent
persona.
Previously
adorned
in
elegant
sarees
with
her
hair
neatly
braided,
Radha
now
graces
the
screen
in
stylish
Anarkali
suits,
showcasing
a
bold
departure
from
her
earlier,
more
traditional
look.
Her
hair
flows
freely,
and
a
touch
of
minimal
makeup
accentuates
her
natural
beauty,
symbolizing
not
just
a
change
in
appearance
but
a
profound
evolution
in
character.
Remarkably,
Neeharika
embraces
both
her
traditional
and
modern
avatars,
highlighting
the
versatility
and
strength
of
her
character.
Neeharika
Roy
said,
"I
am
thrilled
about
the
leap
and
the
evolution
of
Radha's
character.
The
new
look
as
Radhika
is
a
refreshing
change,
allowing
me
to
explore
a
different
side
of
Radha.
I
loved
portraying
the
simplicity
and
grace
of
her
traditional
look,
but
the
contemporary
style
adds
a
new
layer
to
her
personality.
Both
the
looks
hold
a
special
place
in
my
heart,
and
I
believe
the
audience
will
connect
with
the
journey
of
Radhika
as
she
navigates
through
life
in
a
more
liberated
and
explicit
way."
With
some
untold
secrets,
interesting
twists
as
well
as
exciting
revelations
in
the
coming
weeks,
you
cannot
miss
watching
Pyaar
Ka
Pehla
Naam
Radha
Mohan,
every
day
at
8
pm,
only
on
Zee
TV!