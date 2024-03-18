Radha Mohan New Entry: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Vrutansh Upadhyay To Play Garv

Radha Mohan Update: Former child actor Vrutansh Upadhyay, best known for his role in the long-running SAB TV sitcome Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is making a comeback on the television screen, with Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy starrer popular ZEE TV show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan.

NEW ENTRY IN PYAR KA PEHLA NAAM: RADHA MOHAN

He said, "I'm happy to join the cast of this exciting show. I will be seen essaying the role of Garv, who happens to be Yug's (Manit Joura) younger brother. It's an interesting character and I was looking for something exciting like this after my last show Dil Ye Ziddi Hai went off air."

Vrutansh praised the director Prateek Shah and the team. He continued, "I enjoy shooting with the team. They are very welcoming and friendly. Our director Prateek sir is a very helpful, kind and jolly person. It is fun working. Actually, the show happened to me close to my birthday and I feel this as a blessing from the almighty as a gift for my special day. I look forward to entertaining my audience."

Vrutansh celebrated his birthday yesterday (March 17) with family. Talking about the same he added, 'My birthdays are usually a family affair. I enjoy spending time with my family. My parents, dad (Mr. Gopal Upadhyay) and Mom (Sanchaika) are everything for me. I got a surprise from them and cut my cake it was fun."

For those who are unaware, Vrutansh earlier appeared in several popular TV shows like Udaan, Swaragini, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Jamai Raja, Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par. The actor is currently studying for a Bachelor in Mass Media degree.