Radha Mohan New Entry: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Vrutansh Upadhyay To Play Garv

Radha
Mohan
Update:
Former
child
actor
Vrutansh
Upadhyay,
best
known
for
his
role
in
the
long-running
SAB
TV
sitcome
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah,
is
making
a
comeback
on
the
television
screen,
with
Shabir
Ahluwalia
and
Neeharika
Roy
starrer
popular
ZEE
TV
show
Pyar
Ka
Pehla
Naam:
Radha
Mohan.
NEW
ENTRY
IN
PYAR
KA
PEHLA
NAAM:
RADHA
MOHAN
He
said,
"I'm
happy
to
join
the
cast
of
this
exciting
show.
I
will
be
seen
essaying
the
role
of
Garv,
who
happens
to
be
Yug's
(Manit
Joura)
younger
brother.
It's
an
interesting
character
and
I
was
looking
for
something
exciting
like
this
after
my
last
show
Dil
Ye
Ziddi
Hai
went
off
air."
Vrutansh
praised
the
director
Prateek
Shah
and
the
team.
He
continued,
"I
enjoy
shooting
with
the
team.
They
are
very
welcoming
and
friendly.
Our
director
Prateek
sir
is
a
very
helpful,
kind
and
jolly
person.
It
is
fun
working.
Actually,
the
show
happened
to
me
close
to
my
birthday
and
I
feel
this
as
a
blessing
from
the
almighty
as
a
gift
for
my
special
day.
I
look
forward
to
entertaining
my
audience."
Vrutansh
celebrated
his
birthday
yesterday
(March
17)
with
family.
Talking
about
the
same
he
added,
'My
birthdays
are
usually
a
family
affair.
I
enjoy
spending
time
with
my
family.
My
parents,
dad
(Mr.
Gopal
Upadhyay)
and
Mom
(Sanchaika)
are
everything
for
me.
I
got
a
surprise
from
them
and
cut
my
cake
it
was
fun."
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Vrutansh
earlier
appeared
in
several
popular
TV
shows
like
Udaan,
Swaragini,
Ek
Tha
Raja
Ek
Thi
Rani,
Jamai
Raja,
Khwaabon
Ki
Zamin
Par.
The
actor
is
currently
studying
for
a
Bachelor
in
Mass
Media
degree.