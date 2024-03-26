Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Case Verdict: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Reveals Asit Modi Owes Her 30 Lakh

Popular TV actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, best known for her depiction of Roshan Sodhi in "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," made headlines with serious accusations against the show's producer, Asit Kumar Modi. The allegations centered around workplace sexual harassment, a charge that has led to significant developments.



Last year, Jennifer initiated legal action against Asit Kumar Modi, along with Sohil Ramani and Jatin Ramani, accusing them of sexual harassment. Despite her efforts to seek justice, the Mumbai police's lack of response prompted her to turn to The Government of Maharashtra for help. This move proved fruitful as the Local Complaints Committee was established, leading to a rapid investigation.

Within four months, the committee found Asit Kumar Modi guilty under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act of 2013. Jennifer, in her conversation with Etimes, shared her feelings on the verdict. She sees it as a victory but is also disappointed with the overall outcome. Despite the guilty verdict, she expressed regret over the police's inaction over the past year and the lack of punishment for all involved.

As per the committee's decision, Asit Kumar Modi has been ordered to compensate Jennifer with her rightful dues, including an additional amount for intentionally withholding her payment, totaling around Rs 25-30 lakh. Furthermore, an extra Rs 5 lakh fine was imposed on Modi for harassment. Despite the verdict being issued on 15th February 2024, Jennifer initially chose not to publicize it, citing concerns over a woman's reputation.

However, more than 40 days after the verdict, Jennifer has not received the compensation. She expressed frustration over the absence of punitive action against the accused. She highlighted that the verdict did not address the actions of Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj, nor did it require any apologies from them for their misconduct.

Jennifer underscored the importance of her fight, having pursued justice alone for a year with the support of her lawyer, Ammitt Khare from Nagpur. She hopes her case will encourage other women facing similar issues to speak out. Yet, she feels the compensation awarded does not fully cover the mental trauma, reputation damage, loss of employment, and medical expenses she endured.

Determined to continue her fight for justice, Jennifer counts on the support of her lawyer, husband, family, and friends. She reflects on the broader challenges women face in seeking justice and stresses the need for ongoing advocacy. Jennifer's case shines a light on the complexities of addressing workplace harassment and the importance of supporting victims in their quest for justice.