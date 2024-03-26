Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Case Verdict: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Reveals Asit Modi Owes Her 30 Lakh

Popular
TV
actress
Jennifer
Mistry
Bansiwal,
best
known
for
her
depiction
of
Roshan
Sodhi
in
"Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah," made
headlines
with
serious
accusations
against
the
show's
producer,
Asit
Kumar
Modi.
The
allegations
centered
around
workplace
sexual
harassment,
a
charge
that
has
led
to
significant
developments.
Last
year,
Jennifer
initiated
legal
action
against
Asit
Kumar
Modi,
along
with
Sohil
Ramani
and
Jatin
Ramani,
accusing
them
of
sexual
harassment.
Despite
her
efforts
to
seek
justice,
the
Mumbai
police's
lack
of
response
prompted
her
to
turn
to
The
Government
of
Maharashtra
for
help.
This
move
proved
fruitful
as
the
Local
Complaints
Committee
was
established,
leading
to
a
rapid
investigation.
Within
four
months,
the
committee
found
Asit
Kumar
Modi
guilty
under
the
Sexual
Harassment
of
Women
at
Workplace
(Prevention,
Prohibition,
and
Redressal)
Act
of
2013.
Jennifer,
in
her
conversation
with
Etimes,
shared
her
feelings
on
the
verdict.
She
sees
it
as
a
victory
but
is
also
disappointed
with
the
overall
outcome.
Despite
the
guilty
verdict,
she
expressed
regret
over
the
police's
inaction
over
the
past
year
and
the
lack
of
punishment
for
all
involved.
As
per
the
committee's
decision,
Asit
Kumar
Modi
has
been
ordered
to
compensate
Jennifer
with
her
rightful
dues,
including
an
additional
amount
for
intentionally
withholding
her
payment,
totaling
around
Rs
25-30
lakh.
Furthermore,
an
extra
Rs
5
lakh
fine
was
imposed
on
Modi
for
harassment.
Despite
the
verdict
being
issued
on
15th
February
2024,
Jennifer
initially
chose
not
to
publicize
it,
citing
concerns
over
a
woman's
reputation.
However,
more
than
40
days
after
the
verdict,
Jennifer
has
not
received
the
compensation.
She
expressed
frustration
over
the
absence
of
punitive
action
against
the
accused.
She
highlighted
that
the
verdict
did
not
address
the
actions
of
Sohil
Ramani
and
Jatin
Bajaj,
nor
did
it
require
any
apologies
from
them
for
their
misconduct.
Jennifer
underscored
the
importance
of
her
fight,
having
pursued
justice
alone
for
a
year
with
the
support
of
her
lawyer,
Ammitt
Khare
from
Nagpur.
She
hopes
her
case
will
encourage
other
women
facing
similar
issues
to
speak
out.
Yet,
she
feels
the
compensation
awarded
does
not
fully
cover
the
mental
trauma,
reputation
damage,
loss
of
employment,
and
medical
expenses
she
endured.
Determined
to
continue
her
fight
for
justice,
Jennifer
counts
on
the
support
of
her
lawyer,
husband,
family,
and
friends.
She
reflects
on
the
broader
challenges
women
face
in
seeking
justice
and
stresses
the
need
for
ongoing
advocacy.
Jennifer's
case
shines
a
light
on
the
complexities
of
addressing
workplace
harassment
and
the
importance
of
supporting
victims
in
their
quest
for
justice.