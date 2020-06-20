Bhonsle Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee As Bhonsle Gets Ready For One Last Fight As A Retired Cop

Manoj Bajpayee In A New Avatar

The one-minute-45 seconds-long trailer starts with a bully (played by Santosh Juvekar) warning the other members of the society that Maharashtra only belongs to Marathi people, and no one else can celebrate Maharashtrian festivals in Mumbai. He then asks Bhonsle to show support but he refuses to stand with him. The second half of the trailer shows Bhonsle's female friend getting raped and he asks the same bully if he committed the crime. The video ends with the bully confessing with a chilling yes.

Bhonsle Also Stars Santosh Juvekar And Abhishek Banerjee

Apart from Manoj Bajpayee and Santosh Juvekar, the trailer also shows glimpses of Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee, who will be seen playing one of the people from Bihar settled in Mumbai for work.

Bhonsle Will Finally Release After 2 Year Delay

The official synopsis reads, "In tumultuous Mumbai, at a time when scheming Maharashtrian politicians use violence to rid the state of North-Indian migrants, a terminally-ill lone wolf Maharashtrian cop Bhonsle retired against his will, finds himself forging an unlikely companionship with a 23-year-old North-Indian girl and her little brother, while the raging conflict destroying the world around them reaches his doorstep, giving him one last battle worth fighting for, but it might just be too late."