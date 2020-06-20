Bhonsle Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee As Bhonsle Gets Ready For One Last Fight As A Retired Cop
The makers of Bhonsle released the trailer on Friday, the much-delayed film will finally release on the digital platform on SonyLIV. Bhonsle features Manoj Bajpayee along with Santosh Juvekar, Ipshita Chakraborty Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Virat Vaibhav and Neetu Pande in pivotal roles.
The trailer shows Manoj Bajpayee in an unseen avatar, playing a retired Maharashtrian cop, who is suffering from terminal cancer. The trailer gives a glimpse into the Bhonsle's life as he gets closer to a north Indian woman and her younger brother. The new found friendship makes him wonder if the fights about cast and religion are worth supporting.
Manoj Bajpayee In A New Avatar
The one-minute-45 seconds-long trailer starts with a bully (played by Santosh Juvekar) warning the other members of the society that Maharashtra only belongs to Marathi people, and no one else can celebrate Maharashtrian festivals in Mumbai. He then asks Bhonsle to show support but he refuses to stand with him. The second half of the trailer shows Bhonsle's female friend getting raped and he asks the same bully if he committed the crime. The video ends with the bully confessing with a chilling yes.
Bhonsle Also Stars Santosh Juvekar And Abhishek Banerjee
Apart from Manoj Bajpayee and Santosh Juvekar, the trailer also shows glimpses of Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee, who will be seen playing one of the people from Bihar settled in Mumbai for work.
Bhonsle Will Finally Release After 2 Year Delay
The official synopsis reads, "In tumultuous Mumbai, at a time when scheming Maharashtrian politicians use violence to rid the state of North-Indian migrants, a terminally-ill lone wolf Maharashtrian cop Bhonsle retired against his will, finds himself forging an unlikely companionship with a 23-year-old North-Indian girl and her little brother, while the raging conflict destroying the world around them reaches his doorstep, giving him one last battle worth fighting for, but it might just be too late."
The film will premiere on the streaming platform SonyLIV on June 26.
SonyLIV 2.0 Announces New Shows, Starting With Jimmy Sheirgill's Your Honor
Aarya Web Series Review: Sushmita Sen Is Real And Flawless In The Hotstar Special