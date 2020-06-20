    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bhonsle Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee As Bhonsle Gets Ready For One Last Fight As A Retired Cop

      By
      |

      The makers of Bhonsle released the trailer on Friday, the much-delayed film will finally release on the digital platform on SonyLIV. Bhonsle features Manoj Bajpayee along with Santosh Juvekar, Ipshita Chakraborty Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Virat Vaibhav and Neetu Pande in pivotal roles.

      Bhonsle Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee As Bhonsle Gets Ready For One Last Fight As A Retired Cop

      The trailer shows Manoj Bajpayee in an unseen avatar, playing a retired Maharashtrian cop, who is suffering from terminal cancer. The trailer gives a glimpse into the Bhonsle's life as he gets closer to a north Indian woman and her younger brother. The new found friendship makes him wonder if the fights about cast and religion are worth supporting.

      Manoj Bajpayee In A New Avatar

      Manoj Bajpayee In A New Avatar

      The one-minute-45 seconds-long trailer starts with a bully (played by Santosh Juvekar) warning the other members of the society that Maharashtra only belongs to Marathi people, and no one else can celebrate Maharashtrian festivals in Mumbai. He then asks Bhonsle to show support but he refuses to stand with him. The second half of the trailer shows Bhonsle's female friend getting raped and he asks the same bully if he committed the crime. The video ends with the bully confessing with a chilling yes.

      Bhonsle Also Stars Santosh Juvekar And Abhishek Banerjee

      Bhonsle Also Stars Santosh Juvekar And Abhishek Banerjee

      Apart from Manoj Bajpayee and Santosh Juvekar, the trailer also shows glimpses of Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee, who will be seen playing one of the people from Bihar settled in Mumbai for work.

      Bhonsle Will Finally Release After 2 Year Delay

      Bhonsle Will Finally Release After 2 Year Delay

      The official synopsis reads, "In tumultuous Mumbai, at a time when scheming Maharashtrian politicians use violence to rid the state of North-Indian migrants, a terminally-ill lone wolf Maharashtrian cop Bhonsle retired against his will, finds himself forging an unlikely companionship with a 23-year-old North-Indian girl and her little brother, while the raging conflict destroying the world around them reaches his doorstep, giving him one last battle worth fighting for, but it might just be too late."

      The film will premiere on the streaming platform SonyLIV on June 26.

      SonyLIV 2.0 Announces New Shows, Starting With Jimmy Sheirgill's Your Honor

      Aarya Web Series Review: Sushmita Sen Is Real And Flawless In The Hotstar Special

      Read more about: manoj bajpayee bhonsle
      Story first published: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 13:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 20, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X