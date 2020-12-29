EXCLUSIVE! Paurashpur Star Milind Soman On Censorship Of OTT Content: It Doesn’t Make Sense

ALTBalaji and ZEE5's new web series Paurashpur is all set to be premiered today (December 29, 2020) on 7 pm onwards. The web show has already created a solid buzz amongst the masses for its content, star cast, lavish sets and so on. For the unversed, Paurashpur is a period drama which focuses on the infamous subject of gender inequality in Indian society. The trailer of the show is bold and promises to offer something different that we have never seen before.

The web series stars Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shilpa Shinde, Anantvijay Joshi, Sahil Salathia, Paulomi Das, Shaheer Sheikh and others in key roles. Talking about Milind Soman, the supermodel-actor will be seen essaying the role a transperson Boris, who fights against discrimination in the kingdom of Paurashpur. During the press meet, Milind exclusively shared his views on the censorship of OTT content with Filmibeat.

When asked about the same, Milind Soman said, "It's a time where we give that kind of responsibility and recognition to the audience and producer to make content. They understand the level of society. There are certain sensibilities, sensitivities. They must have the responsibilities to recognize those aspects of society. If we want the audience to be more mature, we have to allow them to make those choices."

"You can notify saying that this has sexuality, abusive language or violence. And after that, it is absolutely their choice whether to watch it or not. Because nothing that you show on any platform, that doesn't exist in real life. So, why are we hiding it, who are we hiding it from and what is the advantage in hiding it?" the 55-year-old actor added.

Milind Soman considers OTT platforms a part of the internet and adds, "If you can't regulate the entire internet, what sense does it make to regulate just OTT platforms. You can see anything you want on the rest of the internet, and suddenly there is censorship on OTT. To me, it doesn't make sense. But I really think that everything that exists in the world, people must be exposed to it. Because only exposure can help you to grow as a person. It can make you more mature and help you then to choose the way you want to live your life."

While speaking about the show, the supermodel said, "The way Paurashpur has been shot, the kind of styling to art direction to the cinematography and everything, it is really looking spectacular, apart from the stellar cast which is so unique. Every character has been detailed so beautifully and cast so perfectly that I think everything has kind of come together for the show. I am really excited."

Also Read : Paurashpur: Director Recalls Working With National-Award Winning Costume Designer Late Leena Daru

Well, Milind Soman's views are very strong about censorship on OTT platform. Do you agree with him? Do let us know.

Also Read : Milind Soman On His Nak*d Beach Photo Controversy: Jennifer Lopez Put Up A Nak*d Picture On Her 50th Birthday