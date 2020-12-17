Paurashpur: Shilpa Shinde Reveals She Was 'Uncomfortable Working With Annu Kapoor' Because Of Seniority

Shilpa Shinde Will Be Seen Playing The Role Of Queen Meerawati

In another interview with IANS, Shilpa also opened up about her character Queen Meerawati, and said that the audience will not be disappointed by the show because of many mystery elements. She added, "Paurashpur is a male-dominating kingdom and women are there only to have physical relationships but in this show, we have also shown that if a woman can seduce a man, she can kill him, too. So, you shouldn't mess around with her!"

Shilpa Reacts To Fans Comparing Paurashpur To Utsav

After the trailer release, fans compared Paurashpur with Girish Karnad's 1984 erotic drama, Utsav, starring Rekha and Shekhar Suman. Reacting to the same, Shilpa said that there are similarities in the two in terms of "costumes, jewellery and body language of the characters, but I don't think I can match up to the level of Rekha ji's character in Utsav. We have just tried to create something new."

Paurashpur Will Release On December 29

Well, Paurashpur will present the story of a medieval city fraught with crime, corruption, abuse of power, misogyny, rape and love, and is set against the backdrop of 16th century India. It will release on December 29 on ZEE5 and ALT Balaji.