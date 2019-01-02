 »   »   »  Gandii Baat 2 Intimate Scene Between Flora Saini & Anveshi LEAKED; Actresses Disappointed!

Anveshi Is Shocked With The Leak Of Clip

Anveshi was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "I am shocked beyond belief at the leak of my clip from Gandii Baat 2. I am relatively a newcomer and have to learn a lot about the functioning of this showbiz industry. I am trying to come to terms with the ways this industry works."

Anveshi Says…

She further added, "Although I was made very comfortable at the shoot by the entire unit including my co-actor Flora Saini, this leak has left me a little shaken. I have no idea how it happened."

The Scene Was The Demand Of The Script

The actress said that the scene was the demand of the script. She said, "I chose to be a part of Gandii Baat because the series has a very compelling narrative despite the milieu of erotica. I had a very strong and central role in the story, and working with the team of Gandii Baat would and did prove to be very beneficial. But this leak has left me totally baffled."

Flora Is Sad That The Scene Is Being Perceived With Lust

On the other had Flora was quoted by Mid-day as saying, "I am sad that the scene is being perceived with lust. People are ignoring the context. In this scene, emotions were running high, it was a celebration of love, unlike the sequences involving the men in the show."

Flora’s Mother Was On Set When The Scene Was Shot!

On the show, Flora plays the role of a house-help involved in a relationship with two brothers. It is being said that one of the episodes deals with homosexuality. She further said, "My director Sachin Mohite made me comfortable. My mother was on the set when we shot it."