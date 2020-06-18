Jitendra Kumar Confirms Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat Season 2

After debuting in Bollywood alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Jitendra Kumar returned to the small screen with Neena Gupta for the Amazon Prime Video series Panchayat. The highly appreciated comedy-drama will now have a season 2, confirmed the lead actor.

The actor revealed that the show is coming back for a season 2, "Actually, the lockdown started soon after we finished the first season, and things came to a halt. Writing and story lineup for the second season is already underway. Official planning will be done after the lockdown is lifted. But yes, it's on."

Jitendra is currently gearing up for the release of Chaman Bahaar with Netflix. Talking about the film he revealed, "It is a one-sided love story of a paan shop owner. The story is about a young man who runs a paan shop but does not get good business. Suddenly a beautiful girl shifts in the locality with her family, and he falls for her at the first sight. Soon, young men start flocking to his paan shop to catch a glimpse of the girl who lives opposite the shop. As a result, he starts getting good business. But now also he isn't happy because he doesn't like all these men looking at her and talking about the girl he admires! Only, he looks at the girl from a distance but can never gather the courage to talk to her."

Jitendra Kumar With Neena Gupta In Panchayat Jitendra Kumar is seen playing the character of a small town guy once again in Chaman Bahaar. When asked what drove him to the character he said, "This is something that we get to see often, especially in small towns. If you have a crush on someone in school, you cannot talk to that person. This is such a common thing and yet we don't get to see such a thing on the screen a lot. So, I thought the idea was fresh." Jitendra Kumar In Chaman Bahaar The official synopsis of the film reads, "His fortunes start to change dramatically when a Hordes of boys start following the teenage girl from the family and set up an "adda" at Billu's shop. His business flourishes tremendously but Billu is now more unhappy than ever, as he has fallen for the girl himself!" Jitendra's Chaman Bahaar To Release On June 19, On Netflix Jitendra Kumar began as a YouTuber, got his first break with The Viral Fever (TVF) and then moved on to more shows like Kota Factory, Panchayat, and finally made his Bollywood debut in 2019. Chaman Bahaar is all set to release on Netflix on June 19, 2020.

Neena Gupta And Jitendra Kumar's Amazon Series Panchayat Takes Top Spot On IMDb's Trending List

Hindi Shows And Movies Releasing In June 2020: Choked, Gulabo Sitabo, Aarya And More