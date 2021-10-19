Joe Russo Reveals Details About Priyanka Chopra's Citadel, A Spin-Off Series Set To Be Directed By Raj & DK

Joe Russo, who is gearing up for the final filming schedules of Amazon Prime Series Citadel has finally opened up about the show. Starring Priyanka Chopra in the lead with Game of Thrones' Richard Madden, the makers have been shooting for the show since earlier 2021, all across Europe.

Joe told Variety that Citadel is sort of an experiment in narrative. He revealed that the show will break into regional shows across the globe. "It has a flagship show that then has regional shows that are built around the core idea. They're complementary narratives. It's regional talent producing and creating each one of those offshoot shows. It's a big experiment in community and partnership," Joe told the magazine.

According to the report, Citadel's flagship series will release first and the sister shows or spin-off series will follow. He revealed that one is currently in production in Italy, while another one is set to take place in India and will be directed by Raj and DK of The Family Man.

While the plot details of the series are under wraps, Joe told Screen Daily, they are almost done filming the first season of the Flagship show. He added, "Once that gets released then the series of other shows will get released. I believe the Italian show is first, and then there will be an Indian show and a Mexican show." Joe added that more regional shows will begin production after season two of Citadel.

Talking about the plot details, he said they are working on a big world set against the backdrop of a thriller show. "Each show features complimentary narratives, set in different locations, using different characters but are all tangentially associated with one of the two major organisations that are in the show," he added.

Citadel's filming is currently taking place in Valencia, Spain. Priyanka shared pictures on her social media as she arrived in the city for the schedule.