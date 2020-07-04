    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Avengers Directors Anthony And Joe Russo Say Opening Theatres Will Put People At Risk

      By
      |

      As the world gets ready for the second wave of Coronavirus, the entertainment industry is still struggling to get back on track. While theatres are still shut in India, many cities in the US are getting ready to re-open them. However, Avengers: Endgame director duo, the Russo brothers are unsure about the risk of heading to cinema halls in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.

      Avengers Directors Anthony And Joe Russo Say Opening Theatres Will Put People At Risk

      Anthony and Joe Russo, during an interview with FOX 5 DC's Kevin McCarthy said it would be unsafe for hundreds to be in close proximity, while the COVID-19 virus is still affecting many every day.

      Anthony Russo said that as much as he is "desperate for the theatrical experience, it's a very personal question and it depends on people's individual circumstances, but unfortunately I don't see myself getting into a theatre in the foreseeable future. Where are you going to put the risk?" He added, "I think there are more immediate places to put the risk in terms of human connection than a theatre full of strangers, unfortunately."

      Anthony Russo: Don't See Myself Getting Into A Theatre

      Anthony Russo: Don't See Myself Getting Into A Theatre

      Joe Russo also has a similar grasp of the situation and called going to the cinema hall "a high-risk situation". "There's the question of where we want that to happen, which we do, but whether that's practical and safe and whether we can recommend it, which I don't think we could," he added.

      Joe Russo Called Theatre A High-Risk Situation

      Joe Russo Called Theatre A High-Risk Situation

      Anthony and Joe Russo are best known for co-directing several Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Their last film, Avengers: Endgame, released in mid-2019 and broke several records including Avatar's global ticket sales record, which the James Cameron's sci-fi film held since 2009.

      Russell Crowe's Unhinged Will Release On July 10

      Russell Crowe's Unhinged Will Release On July 10

      According to reports, Russell Crowe-starrer Unhinged will be the first feature to release after the cinema halls reopen in the US. The film is slated to release on July 10, 2020.

      Disney Moves Mulan's Release Date From July To August 21

      ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan's Tenet Release Delayed Again, Will Now Release On August 12

      Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 13:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X