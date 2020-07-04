Avengers Directors Anthony And Joe Russo Say Opening Theatres Will Put People At Risk

As the world gets ready for the second wave of Coronavirus, the entertainment industry is still struggling to get back on track. While theatres are still shut in India, many cities in the US are getting ready to re-open them. However, Avengers: Endgame director duo, the Russo brothers are unsure about the risk of heading to cinema halls in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.

Anthony and Joe Russo, during an interview with FOX 5 DC's Kevin McCarthy said it would be unsafe for hundreds to be in close proximity, while the COVID-19 virus is still affecting many every day.

Anthony Russo said that as much as he is "desperate for the theatrical experience, it's a very personal question and it depends on people's individual circumstances, but unfortunately I don't see myself getting into a theatre in the foreseeable future. Where are you going to put the risk?" He added, "I think there are more immediate places to put the risk in terms of human connection than a theatre full of strangers, unfortunately."

Anthony Russo: Don't See Myself Getting Into A Theatre Joe Russo also has a similar grasp of the situation and called going to the cinema hall "a high-risk situation". "There's the question of where we want that to happen, which we do, but whether that's practical and safe and whether we can recommend it, which I don't think we could," he added. Joe Russo Called Theatre A High-Risk Situation Anthony and Joe Russo are best known for co-directing several Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Their last film, Avengers: Endgame, released in mid-2019 and broke several records including Avatar's global ticket sales record, which the James Cameron's sci-fi film held since 2009. Russell Crowe's Unhinged Will Release On July 10 According to reports, Russell Crowe-starrer Unhinged will be the first feature to release after the cinema halls reopen in the US. The film is slated to release on July 10, 2020.

