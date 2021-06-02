Kate Winslet On 'Unglamorous' Role In Mare of Easttown, Didn't Allow Makers To Cut Her 'Belly' From S*x Scene

Kate Winslet's recent digital release Mare of Easttown has been taking the internet by storm. Not only have fans been praising the show, but HBO Max crashed just a day before the mini series' finale aired last weekend. Leading lady Kate recently revealed details about working on the series and said that she maintained the "unglamorous" look throughout the show and the promotional content making sure that they were not edited or retouched.

Talking about the show, Kate told The New York Times, "They were like 'Kate, really, you can't,' and I'm like 'Guys, I know how many lines I have by the side of my eye, please put them all back.'" Recalling one particular incident from the show, Kate Winslet revealed that director Craig Zobel assured her he would cut "a bulgy bit of belly" in her s*x scene with co-star Guy Pearce. However, she told him, "Don't you dare!"

Kate revealed that she knows about fans' reaction to her decision of keeping things natural, but believes that people connected to her character more because there are no filters.

The actress in the crime drama plays the role of a detective investigating a murder in a small town near Philadelphia. Talking about her character Mare, Kate said, "She's a fully functioning, flawed woman with a body and a face that moves in a way that is synonymous with her age and her life and where she comes from. I think we're starved of that a bit."

While she is comfortable being her true self on the screen, she added that she will not be doing nudity any longer. Kate added, "I think my days are getting a little bit numbered of doing nudity. I'm just not that comfortable doing it anymore. It's not even really an age thing, actually. There comes a point where people are going to go, 'Oh, here she goes again'."

Mare of Easttown is a seven-part miniseries, currently streaming on Disney + Hotstar.