Kirti Kulhari's Exclusive Interview: Four More Shots Please 2 Will Be Bigger & Better Than Season 1

The much-talked-about show, Four More Shots Please 2 will be released soon. In an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, Kirti Kulhari, who impressed audiences with her role of Anjana Menon, a single mother, on the show, spoke about the show, her role and future projects. She also has a message for her fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are excerpts!

1. What do you have to say about the success of the first season?

It was very overwhelming. I felt very happy that the first season did so well. It encouraged us to kind of go ahead and shoot Season 2 and give you the better season than the last time.

2. Fans compared Four More Shots Please's first season with Veere Di Wedding & Sex and the City. What do you have to say about it?

I completely understand that people can have comparisons as they have seen four girls together, and their reference point is Sex and the City and for the bigger part of the Indian audience it's Veere Di Wedding. I have nothing to say about it as it is normal and natural for them to compare it to these two. But people who have seen the show, they know the difference and what our show is about. So, it's perfectly okay for people to compare.

3. The final moments left fans hanging on a massive cliffhanger. Will second season be a continuation of the first season or will there be new stories?

Yes, the climax of the Season 1 was a massive cliffhanger. The second season will have the spill-over from the first season, of what has happened, how it is resolved or not resolved, and all of that. It will also have new issues, themes and tracks. Also, you will get to watch new people and situations. The second season will also have a new journey for all the characters again.

4. Will we get to see any changes in your character or looks on the show?

Yes, my hair is changed - my bangs are gone. I have played around with eye make up and lip shades. Styling, of course, has also been experimented with. You will get to see a lot of my formal attire this season because we are showing quite a bit of my life at the office.

In terms of changes in my character, you will see how Anjana has grown up from Season 1 - had clarity about somethings, how she is more confident of what she is doing in life and how she is dealing with things. You will see new things happening in her life and how she also grows through it.

5. The trailer was recently released and it has been getting good responses from fans. What do you have to say about it. Also, please tell our viewers what the second season will be all about?

Yes, we are very happy with the responses that we have been receiving for the trailer; that's something very nice.

Second season is going to be bigger and better one than the last season. It is, as I said, going to have more drama and fun. You will get to see - new people, situations and tracks coming in, new journeys that the girls are taking on, how they go through it all and what happens at the end. The second season is going to be really exciting.

6. How was it shooting again with the same cast (of course with a few additions).

It was great. We have shared a chemistry in Season 1 and we were all meeting after a year's break. We did some workshop to get back into the show, character and our chemistry, and it was lovely. But we also had our shares of downs in the sense that there were days that we had our difference and we were not okay with certain things. We had our share of arguments, but that was also a part of our journey together. And I feel it's very healthy to have something like this because it gives you a chance to understand yourself and others better and eventually have a better relationship, which we have now, so it's great.

7. Since the show is about four friends (who hang out and talk about their lives and support each other), do you have any such friend(s) in the industry?

No, I don't have any such friends in the industry or otherwise. There are some people with whom I am close to, but there is no body that I hang out with and talk about my life, like the four girls do in the show.

8. What are your future projects?

I am doing a film, which is the Hindi official remake of The Girl On The Train; a feature (untitled) in which I play a singer which will be out on one of the OTT platforms; a short film called Charu; and another series, which will come towards the end of this year.

9. The Coronavirus outbreak has impacted the world of movies and television, as the shootings have been stopped. What is your message to the fans during this difficult period?

Yes, the whole world has come to a standstill. My message to everyone during this period is just to stay calm, do not to panic and do not be scared of the whole situation. I know that it can be scary, but you don't have to deal with fear, you can be very mindful about what you are doing. What we all need to do right now is to stay together, in spirit. I know we all have to be locked up in our houses because that's unfortunately the only way to make sure that this doesn't spread and the world returns to the normal routine as soon as possible. But having said that while you are given forced holiday, make the most of it, connect with yourself, meditate, read some good books, watch something that make sense and spend time with people you don't usually have time to spend with. So, just stay home, stay safe and stay together.

