Lock Upp: Hina Khan, Shweta Tiwari & Mallika Sherawat Approached? Concept & Premiere Date Revealed

Ekta Kapoor, who has ruled television and OTT platforms with her shows, recently announced the biggest reality show Lock Upp, which will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The show will be streamed 24x7 live on ALTBalaji and MX Player. 16 contestants will be locked up inside the jail for 72 days. It is being said that there will also be a concept of bail in the reality show.

As per a report, "ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream this show 24x7 on their respective platforms and will have the audiences interact directly with the contestants. The audiences will be empowered to punish or award their chosen contestants and even play 'Khabri' to some of them. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiers on ALTBalaji & MX Player from 27th February 2022."

As per IndiaToday.in report, Shweta Tiwari has been approached for the show to participate as a contestant. Although the makers want her to be a part of the show as they are keen to have he, there is no official confirmation from actress' side.

Also, IWMBuzz report suggest that Bollywood diva Mallika Sherawat and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Hina Khan are in talks to be a part of the show.

Other celebrities names that are doing the rounds are- Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Jyoti, Urfi Javed, Poonam Pandey, Rohman Shawl and Sapna Bhavnani.

Lock Upp Contestants List: Pratik Sehajpal, Poonam Pandey & Others Likely To Enter The Kangana Ranaut Show

Smart Jodi NEW Reality Show: Neil-Aishwarya To Participate; Monalisa-Vikrant, Puja-Kunal & Others In Talks!

The show will stream on OTT platform from February 27. It is being said that the names of 16 contestants will be announced officially soon.

Whom do you wish to watch on Kangana's show? Hit the comment box to share your views.