The Family Man 2's Manoj Bajpayee Praises Co-Star Samantha Akkineni, Says 'I Came Away With So Much Respect'

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 has garnered several praises and acclaim from critics and fans alike. The second season was hailed to be as gripping as the first one. However, what kept the fans even more hooked up was South sensation Samantha Akkineni joining the cast of the series as the main antagonist. Recently Manoj heaped praises on Samantha and had some lovely things to say about her.

Speaking to Spotboye, Manoj Bajpayee admitted that he had seen Samantha Akkineni's earlier works before collaborating with her on the show. The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor said that he is a film buff and usually sees all kinds of movies to understand what is going around him. The actor added that he loves to acknowledge and bond with talented colleagues so he had ended up watching Samantha's earlier works.

Manoj Bajpayee went on to say that he praised the Oh Baby actress the first thing when he met her in Chennai because he loved her performance in the movie Super Deluxe. The Satyameva Jayate actor also spoke about being impressed with Samantha Akkineni's prep for The Family Man 2. The actor said that Samantha's preparation for The Family Man 2 was amazing.

The actor said that he had seen Samantha's videos wherein she can be seen practising her martial arts. Manoj Bajpayee said that he loved when his co-stars get so much passionate about their roles that also pushes him to deliver the best. The actor said that he came away with a lot of respect for Samantha Akkineni.

Talking about Samantha Akkineni, she had essayed the role of Raji in The Family Man 2. Her performance as well as the action sequences were much appreciated by the masses. She had also shared a heartfelt post celebrating her character from the series. She had stated, "Raji's story, though fictional, to me, is a tribute to those that died because of an unequal war, and those who continue to live in the painful memory of the war. I was particular about Raji's portrayal being balanced, nuanced, and sensitive. I want Raji's story to be a stark, much-needed reminder for us, more than ever before, to come together as humans to fight hate, oppression, and greed. If we fail to do so, countless more will be denied their identity, liberty, and their right to self-determination."