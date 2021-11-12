Red Notice: Release Date & Time Of Netflix's Action Film Led By Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson & Ryan Reynolds

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice is Netflix's one of the biggest action comedy movies of 2021. The film starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot hit theatres earlier this month on November 5 across selected countries including North America. However, the film is all set to release on Netflix on November 12.

The star-studded project, which received some mixed reviews from critics, follows three characters - John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), and Sarah Black/The Bishop (Gal Gadot). Netflix describes the plot as, "After getting framed by The Bishop, Hartley teams up with Nolan to bring down the most wanted criminal in the world. However, even this unusual team-up isn't enough to bring down Sarah, who constantly outwits her enemies."

The much-awaited action comedy film will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix for the Indian audience. Members with an active subscription will be able to stream the film on November 12, from 1:30 pm IST onwards.

Filmibeat's review, called Red Notice a "mass-produced, action-adventure film made to please the audience" and added that "The film is a fusion of all plot points that have worked in the past, with charismatic characters played by good looking actors (Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot) and visuals that will please not only an 8-year-old but also a 50-year-old. However, even with little creativity, it works, Red Notice brings in a fun experience with enough style, humour, and franchise-thirsty ambition."

Sanyukta Thakare, concluded the review by adding, "While it has nothing groundbreaking to offer, it makes up for the lack of intelligent filmmaking with pop culture references and plot twists that are so obvious, you will never see it coming."

Apart from Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds Red Notice also stars Ritu Arya who plays a pivotal role.