Death On The Nile Critics Review: The Kenneth Branagh Film Receives Mixed Reviews From Global Audience

The film Death On The Nile which is based on Agatha Christie's novel of the same name is scheduled to release on February 11 but before that the reviews from the critics have come pouring in. The global audience has given a mixed review to the same. While some have praised the performances of the movie while others have called it 'cringey.' So here is what the critics have been saying for Death On The Nile.

Empire Magazine's Dan Jolin called the movie an improvement from Murder On The Orient Express. He stated, "An improvement on Murder On The Orient Express, with the increased focus on Branagh's Poirot (even with its strange moustache obsession) welcome enough to distract from the problems with some of its ensemble and its too-obvious reliance on VFX." The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw called the movie 'stale and two-dimensional whodunnit afloat.'

Death On The Nile Cast Celebrate The Film's Upcoming Release At An Egyptian Exhibit Dinner

He wrote, "Branagh's spirited performance as Poirot and a big-name ensemble cast can't keep this stale and two-dimensional whodunnit afloat." The Hollywood Reporter called the film satisfying but also pointed out its underwhelming aspects. The review read, "The film is satisfying enough, though more so as glossy, old-school entertainment than diabolically clever mystery."

Death On The Nile: Ali Fazal's Character Poster Revealed From Kenneth Branagh's Crime Thriller

The Times' Kevin Maher bashed the movie on a complete note calling it, "cringey, slapdash mystery". Variety's Owen Gleiberman praised Armie Hammer's act in the film amidst many controversies revolving around him currently. The Call Me By Your Name actor was accused of alleged sexual misconduct and cannibalism for which his presence in the movie reportedly invited some fiascos.

However, Gleiberman praised the actor's performance in Death On The Nile as Simon Doyle. He wrote, "So does Hammer's performance as the wily, arrogant, exceedingly tan Simon - the actor's presence in the film, after accusations of abuse, were levelled against him, has been considered problematic, but it must be said that he pops onscreen more than most of the other actors." He also praised the signature climactic sequence of the movie wherein detective Hercule Poirot played by Kenneth Branagh sits down to point out the killer. The critic wrote, "It all comes together in the scene where Poirot gathers the suspects and solves the crime. For about 10 minutes, the movie takes wing, which is what you want from an Agatha Christie movie."

Talking about the movie, it also stars Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, Ali Fazal and others in the lead roles. The movie has also been helmed by Kenneth Branagh who plays the titular role of the slick detective in the movie. The plot revolves around a group of passengers boarding the SS Karnak until one is found murdered after which Hercule Poirot goes on a hunt to find the killer at loose.