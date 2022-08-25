Alia Bhatt Reveals How She Bagged Her Hollywood Debut Heart Of Stone; 'I Heard That Gal Gadot...'

After delivering many blockbuster films in the Hindi Film Industry, Alia Bhatt is all set for her Hollywood debut with the Netflix movie, Heart Of Stone which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dorman.

In her recent interview with a new portal, Alia Bhatt spilled the beans about how she bagged her first international project. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star revealed that the film's script was shared by the makers with her team. She was informed that a virtual meeting would be organised if she likes the part.

Alia further admitted that Gal Gadot was one of the reasons why she agreed to take up Heart Of Stone.

Recommended Video

Alia Bhatt अपने Controversial बयान से बुरी फंसी, Boycott Brahmastra का trend हुआ शुरू! *Bollywood

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the Raazi actress said, "My team sent me the script and they said, "You know they would like for you to read the script and if you are interested, we can get you to Zoom meet with the with the director. Thanks to Zoom, a lot of this has become possible. You don't have to fly to a meeting. You can do a virtual meeting."

"I read the script and of course I heard that Gal Gadot was going to be starring in it and was also producing it, which I was extremely excited about because I am such a huge admirer of her work and just the person, the force that she is," the Bollywood star further told the portal.

Speaking about Hindi cinema, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in the Netflix film Darlings alongside Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. Her upcoming release is Ayan Mukerji's much anticipated fantasy adventure Brahmastra in which she is paired opposite her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release on September 9.

With regards to her personal life, the actress is expecting her first child.