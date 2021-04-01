Sacred Games Fame Elnaaz Norouzi Says She Wasn’t Really Welcomed In The Industry

Elnaaz Norouzi, who shot to fame with her role of Zoya Mirza in Anurag Basu and Vikramaditya Motwane's web series Sacred Games, is all set to feature in Amazon Prime Video's new release Hello Charlie, opposite Aadar Jain and Jackie Shroff. Born in Iran and raised in Germany, Elnaaz Norouzi struggled a lot to get recognition in the Indian Film Industry. However, the Abhay actress still feels that she has not yet been openly welcomed by the industry.

In an interview with News18, Elnaaz Norouzi said that people welcome you as a human being, but the way of welcoming you in the industry is quite different. She said, "I'm not going to mince my words. People welcome you as a human being is very different from welcoming you into the whole industry and saying, 'we are going to take care of you.' It wasn't like that. I wasn't welcomed. I can openly say that it's been a hard struggle and it still is."

Elnaaz feels that being an outsider or foreigner, she has to work hard or fight for small things that any other actor could easily get since he/she is a citizen of this country. She further stated that being an outsider, she has always been an easy target for everyone. She gives herself full credits for working on her acting skills and languages, because of which she is getting work in the Hindi Film Industry. "The reason why I'm getting all these offers is that people see the talent in me and they want to work with me," Elnaaz added.

The actress will be sharing screen space with Aadar Jain and Jackie Shroff for the first time. Elnaaz Norouzi said that she loved working with Aadar while sharing the screen with Shroff was a dream come true moment for her. Notably, Hello Charlie is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on April 9, 2021.

