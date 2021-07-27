Indian Idol 12: Randhir Kapoor To Brighten Up The Sets; Varun Sharma & Others To Promote Their Show Chutzpah

Indian Idol 12 has been one of the most happening reality show on television currently. The show has been hitting the headlines for both good and bad reasons. Just a few weeks are left for the finale, and currently, only six contestants are in the show. Many guests have graced the show and they had chosen their favourite contestants and had some fun the all talented singers and judges of the show as well. This weekend too, we will get to watch a few more special guests gracing the show.

This weekend, the show will be seen celebrating and honouring the talented actor from the Golden Age of Cinema, and Indian Idol 12 will be welcoming veteran actor Randhir Kapoor on the show. It will be 'Randhir Kapoor Special' episode this weekend, with the contestants singing his chartbuster songs.

Host Aditya Narayan, along with the judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya will be seen indulging in fun and nostalgic conversations with the guest, Randhir Kapoor and will enjoying a wonderful evening.

Also, SonyLIV and Maddock Outsider's Chutzpah's actors- Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Elnaaz Norouzi and other Gen-X actors will be gracing the show to promote their web series, which has been creating waves all over the digital world ever since it has started streaming from July 23. They will be seen encouraging the contestants and appreciating their performances while sharing bits about their experience of working on their show.

Varun, Manjot and Elnaaz thoroughly enjoyed the performances by the talented contestants and had a whale of a time interacting with them and wishing them for the grand finale of the reality show.

Varun Sharma will be seen revealing that contestant Pawandeep is his mother's favourite while Manjot and Elnaaz too praise the other young talented singers boosting their morale. Judge Anu Malik will be seen praising and congratulating Varun, tells him that the show will definitely be superhit.

Varun Sharma said, "I had been on Indian Idol sets earlier this year and I had a whale of a time watching the young talented singers perform on stage. My mom is a huge fan of Indian Idol and she never misses any episode of the reality show. When I informed her about making an appearance on the show, she was more excited than me and gave her best wishes to all the contestants for the grand finale of the show."

Aditya Narayan with his effortless laughter riots made the trio burst out of laughter. Going by the pics, it seems the upcoming weekend will surely be a non-stop laughter riot full of entertainment and music for the viewers.