Aadar Jain Says He Wants To Build His Own Identity; ‘I Have Started Right From Scratch'

Aadar Jain, the grandson of Raj Kapoor, comes from one the most privileged Bollywood family. However, he often gets compared to his famous cousins Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. The actor debuted as an actor with Qaidi Band in 2017 and is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Hello Charlie.

During the trailer launch of Hello Charlie, Aadar was asked about his privilege and said, "I am well aware of the fact that I come from a film family. I am also proud of all that my family has achieved. However, I am here to do something on my own. I want to build my own identity and I have started right from scratch."

Aadar however is not new to the set life, as he has also assisted leading directors like Farah Khan and Karan Johar on the sets of Happy New Year and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. When asked about his experience working with them he said, "I learnt a lot during those days as an assistant director too. It was a hands-on experience. So, I kind of wanted to know how things work both in front and behind the camera."

At the trailer launch of Hello Charlie, Jain revealed that the film is meant to be an entertainer for the entire family. In the trailer, Aadar is seen driving a truck while being accompanied by a gorilla. The actor said that learning how to drive a truck was quite the experience, and added, "It is quite difficult to drive a truck, especially one carrying heavy goods. I have a lot of respect for those who do this daily, transporting things from one part of the country to another."

The film follows Charlie (Aadar Jain), who has been assigned the task of transporting a gorilla Toto from Mumbai to Diu. The comic plot reportedly revolves around mistaken identities as a wanted criminal also decides to escape Mumbai while donning a gorilla suit.

Directed by Pankaj Saraswat, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, Elnaaz Norouzi and debutante Shlokka Pandit. Hello Charlie is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on April 9, 2021.

