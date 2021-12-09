    For Quick Alerts
      Superstar Madhur Dixit Takes Us Through a Quick Recap Of Aarya’s First Season!

      Ram Madhvani helmed Aarya season 2 will release soon on Disney+ Hotstar. The Sushmita Sen starrer action drama opened to great reviews when the first season came out, and keeping in pace with that the brilliant and roaring trailer of season 2 was unveiled recently.

      Now, we have the uber talented actress Madhuri Dixit taking us through the highlights of the first season of Aarya! Madhuri Dixit has charmed millions of viewers over the years with her impeccable acting skills and flawless beauty. Her narration of the first season gives all fans a quick refresher of the excitement that they experienced in the first season - Take a look at the post,

      Aarya 2 shall stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from 10th December

      Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 14:01 [IST]
      X