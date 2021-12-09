Superstar Madhur Dixit Takes Us Through a Quick Recap Of Aarya’s First Season!

Ram
Madhvani
helmed
Aarya
season
2
will
release
soon
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
The
Sushmita
Sen
starrer
action
drama
opened
to
great
reviews
when
the
first
season
came
out,
and
keeping
in
pace
with
that
the
brilliant
and
roaring
trailer
of
season
2
was
unveiled
recently.
Now,
we
have
the
uber
talented
actress
Madhuri
Dixit
taking
us
through
the
highlights
of
the
first
season
of
Aarya!
Madhuri
Dixit
has
charmed
millions
of
viewers
over
the
years
with
her
impeccable
acting
skills
and
flawless
beauty.
Her
narration
of
the
first
season
gives
all
fans
a
quick
refresher
of
the
excitement
that
they
experienced
in
the
first
season
-
Take
a
look
at
the
post,