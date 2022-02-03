The Great Indian Murder: Release Date And Time Of Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi's Thriller Series

Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi are currently gearing up for the release of their first collaboration together. The Great Indian Murder is all set to release on February 4, 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the series is based on Vikas Swarup's bestselling novel, Six Suspects.

Hotstar Specials' The Great Indian Murder Starring Richa Chadha And Pratik Gandhi's Trailer Out

The Great Indian Murder follows investigating officers DCP Sudha Bhardwaj (Chadha) and Suraj Yadav (Gandhi) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as they investigate the murder of Vicky Rai, the 32-year-old owner of the Rai Group of Industries and son of a minister (played by Ashutosh Rana). The show explores the lives and motives of six suspects and follows them through the length and breadth of the country.

The trailer gives a glimpse of Vicky Rai's controversial life raising red flags, also hinting that the perpetrator may not be a bad guy. His father played by Ashutosh Rana then asks the government to establish a CBI committee to investigate the murder. However, with different motives and two different investigators, Sudha and Suraj also go head-to-head to prove their theories.

According to reports, Sudha and Suraj's characters are not part of Vikas Swarup's novel Six Suspects but were written specifically for the OTT adaptation. However, during an interview, the leading actors said that they were not afraid about essaying the roles. Richa and Pratik told Firstpost that they were excited to collaborate with the show director Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Top 8 OTT Releases Of February 2022: Gehraiyaan, Rocket Boys, The Fame Game, Looop Lapeta & More

Calling Dhulia one of the best to helm the intriguing mystery, Richa said, "When you are working with Tigmanshu who is also one of the writers of the show, I didn't have to worry about the mystery part because that was already there in the script."

Produced by Ajay Devgn and Priti Vinay Sinha, The Great Indian Murder starts streaming on Disney + Hotstar from midnight on February 4 for the Indian audience.