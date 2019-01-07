 »   »   »  The Investigation Review: An Intriguing Crime Drama; Hiten Tejwani Nails It As Investigation Officer

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Eros Now Quickie's The Investigation that stars Hiten Tejwani, Leena Jumani Aryamann Seth and Prakash Ramchandani in the lead roles, is streaming now! While Hiten plays the role of Vishal Gaekwad, an investigation officer, Leena Jumani plays his wife on the show. Vishal is known for solving complicated crime case and is called genius by the department but his personal life seems to be complicated. Vishal gets to investigate a high profile murder case that entangles his life!
A guy who is murdered is Mumbai student union's President. His friend files a missing complaint at the police station, but is shocked to know that his friend is dead! Vishal gets to see the photo of the guy and is shocked as he would have met the guy at the bar. Vishal and the guy would have had a small argument at the bar and at the public lavatory (where apparently the body of the guy was found).
Story: Vishal Tries To Shut The Case!
A scared Vishal, tries to shut the case, calling it an accidental death, but the post-mortem report (that suggests something fishy) gets leaked, which forces the department to investigate the case.
Plot Keeps The Viewers Hooked
The web series seems to be a little slow initially which can be ignored as most of the investigations stories are so. The plot i.e., suspense in the story (whether Vishal or his wife is involved in the case) will keep the viewers glued to the web series.
The Performances
Hiten is impressive as this is quite different role from what he had played before (soft and romantic roles). The actor nails as tough investigation officer. Leena Jumani and other actors have also done a good job.
Fans’ Tweets: Saniya & Iambabita
Fans are all praise for Hiten. Check out a few tweets:
Saniya0709 : Awesome... U nailed it 👌👌👌@hitentejwani. - (sic)
Iambabita_love08: Massive victory with this show @hitentejwani congratulations with your fantastic role and success.❤ - (sic)
Mlkonatinoal & Fauwad
Mlkonatinoal: Very interesting series ♥♥♥♥♥♥♥ you are soooo adorable and high performance @hitentejwani All the best. - (sic)
FAUWAD S - فؤاد (Fauwi): Binge watched #TheInvestigation last night @tentej what an intriguing stuff. Enjoyed it. - (sic)
Abhimanyu & Kajal
Abhimanyu Meena: Just watched the 1st episode of #TheInvestigation I just loved it superb web series @tentej sir you just nailed it.👏👏 - (sic)
Kajal Mehta: hey @tentej, i watched all episodes nd u r amazing.. waiting for 2nd season...#TheInvestigation. - (sic)
Falguni & Rahul
Falguni: The best thing about #TheInvestigation is #HitenTejwani sir and off course the entire team as well, it will be a super duper hit series best wishes 👍. - (sic)
Rahul Jaiswal: Just saw all episodes of #TheInvestigation hats off. @tentej sir you looking amazing. 👏👏👌👌Your performance is naild it. I'm waiting for season 2🙏🙏 . - (sic)
