Om Bheem Bush Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Slow Run For Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi's Comedy Drama

Om Bheem Bush Box Office Day 6 Prediction: Om Bheem Bush is the latest slapstick comedy entertainer, with elements of a thriller, written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti. The movie which features Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles, hit the screens worldwide amid decent expectations on March 22.

Upon its theatrical release, the movie suffered a lack of positive reviews and the force that could make it a hit. The movie's comedy, however, took center stage and it was reviewed as a hilarious entertaining watch without emphasis on the story, conflict, and the message the director intended to depict.

The performances of the lead actors, who united for the second time after the 'Brochevarevarura' movie received praise.

Om Bheem Bush Synopsis

The story revolves around three friends, who are Ph.D students and want to become successful scientists. They go to a village named Bhairavapuram after being scammed by their fellow students where they have to find a treasure. With their penchant for becoming scientists, the trio administer science to ward off the evil powers, rather than sorcery.

Om Bheem Bush Box Office Prediction

The movie Om Bheem Bush's theatrical business was around Rs 9.50 Crore (worldwide), which means that the movie had already earned table profits for its makers even before its release. The movie got mixed reactions and most of the critics and film buffs spoke about the lack of a storyline and narration that could have otherwise made an impact in this laugh-riot kind of movie. But, Om Bheem Bush is working at the overseas box office and the movie made a decent figure of about Rs 22 Crore worldwide, as per the filmmakers. Check out the day-wise box office collection of Om Bheem Bush (India), here.

Day 1: Rs 1.75 Crore

Day 2: Rs 2.5 Crore

Day 3: Rs 2.39 Crore

Day 4: Rs 1.4 Crore

Day 5: Rs 0.91 Crore

Day 6: Rs (to be updated)

Total 5 Days Collection: Rs 8.91 Crore (approximately)

Om Bheem Bush Cast

This comedy adventure drama stars Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ayesha Khan, Racha Ravi, Preity Mukundahan, Srikanth Iyengar, and Aditya Menon among others in key roles.

Om Bheem Bush Crew

Written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti, Om Bheem Bush was funded by Sunil Balusu under the V Celluloid banner. Raj Thota worked as the cinematographer. Sunny MR composed the film's entire background score and music. Vijay Vardhan Kavuri worked as the film's editor.