Om Bheem Bush Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Hours After Hyped Theatrical Release

Om
Bheem
Bush
Movie
Leaked
Online
For
Free
Download:
Written
and
directed
by
Sree
Harsha
Konuganti,
Om
Bheem
Bush
is
the
latest
comedy-thriller
with
'No
Logic
Only
Magic'
as
its
sole
aim.
The
movie
which
features
the
infamous
'Brochevarevaru
Ra'
trio
Sree
Vishnu,
Priyadarshi
Pulikonda,
and
Rahul
Ramakrishna
opened
to
positive
responses
all
over
the
world
on
March
22.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Synopsis
The
story
revolves
around
three
friends,
who
are
Ph.D
students
and
want
to
become
successful
scientists.
They
go
to
a
village
named
Bhairavapuram
to
find
treasure
and
administer
science
to
ward
off
the
evil
powers,
rather
than
sorcery.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Full
Movie
Leaked
Online
After
the
movie
hit
the
screens
on
March
22
amid
hype
and
expectations,
Om
Bheem
Bush
immediately
fell
prey
to
the
hungry
piracy
mafia.
The
illegal
websites
that
share
content
through
unscrupulous
sources
in
the
form
of
links
copied
the
entire
content
of
this
comedy
entertainer.
As
the
movie's
word-of-mouth
started
to
spread
and
work
in
favour
of
its
theatrical
run,
the
links
to
the
Om
Bheem
Bush
movie's
leaked
content
were
all
over
the
internet.
Efforts
to
contain
the
piracy
mafia
collectively
by
the
filmmakers
as
well
as
the
cops
are
unfruitful.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Cast
This
comedy
adventure
drama
stars
Sree
Vishnu,
Priyadarshi
Pulikonda,
Rahul
Ramakrishna,
Ayesha
Khan,
Racha
Ravi,
Preity
Mukundahan,
Srikanth
Iyengar,
and
Aditya
Menon
among
others
in
key
roles.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Sree
Harsha
Konuganti,
Om
Bheem
Bush
was
funded
by
Sunil
Balusu
under
the
V
Celluloid
banner.
Raj
Thota
worked
as
the
cinematographer.
Sunny
MR
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Vijay
Vardhan
Kavuri
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
DISCLAIMER-
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy
as
it
is
a
criminal
offense
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
you
to
not
participate
in
any
such
practice
or
encourage
piracy
in
any
form.
Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2024, 15:00 [IST]