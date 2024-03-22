Om Bheem Bush Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Hours After Hyped Theatrical Release

Photo Credit:

Om Bheem Bush Movie Leaked Online For Free Download: Written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti, Om Bheem Bush is the latest comedy-thriller with 'No Logic Only Magic' as its sole aim. The movie which features the infamous 'Brochevarevaru Ra' trio Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Rahul Ramakrishna opened to positive responses all over the world on March 22.

Om Bheem Bush Synopsis

The story revolves around three friends, who are Ph.D students and want to become successful scientists. They go to a village named Bhairavapuram to find treasure and administer science to ward off the evil powers, rather than sorcery.

Om Bheem Bush Full Movie Leaked Online

After the movie hit the screens on March 22 amid hype and expectations, Om Bheem Bush immediately fell prey to the hungry piracy mafia. The illegal websites that share content through unscrupulous sources in the form of links copied the entire content of this comedy entertainer. As the movie's word-of-mouth started to spread and work in favour of its theatrical run, the links to the Om Bheem Bush movie's leaked content were all over the internet. Efforts to contain the piracy mafia collectively by the filmmakers as well as the cops are unfruitful.

Om Bheem Bush Cast

This comedy adventure drama stars Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ayesha Khan, Racha Ravi, Preity Mukundahan, Srikanth Iyengar, and Aditya Menon among others in key roles.

Om Bheem Bush Crew

Written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti, Om Bheem Bush was funded by Sunil Balusu under the V Celluloid banner. Raj Thota worked as the cinematographer. Sunny MR composed the film's entire background score and music. Vijay Vardhan Kavuri worked as the film's editor.

DISCLAIMER- FILMIBEAT doesn't support or promote piracy as it is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We sincerely request you to not participate in any such practice or encourage piracy in any form.