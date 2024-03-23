Om Bheem Bush Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Sree Vishnu's Comedy-Horror Film Awaits A Solid Weekend

Om
Bheem
Bush
Day
2
Box
Office
Prediction:
The
movie
Om
Bheem
Bush
was
released
worldwide
on
March
22
and
the
viewers
as
well
as
the
critics
are
talking
positively
about
the
movie
which
clearly
says
'No
logic
only
magic.'
The
movie
is
said
to
be
a
laugh
riot
sans
an
emotional
connection.
The
director
Sree
Harsha
Konuganti's
attempt
to
depict
a
noble
cause
has
gone
haywire
due
to
the
logic-less
narration
and
a
weak
climax.
Starring
Sree
Vishnu,
Rahul
Ramakrishna,
and
Priyadarshi
Pulikonda
in
the
lead
roles,
the
movie
is
being
dubbed
as
an
entertainer
for
its
heavy
comedy.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Synopsis
The
story
revolves
around
three
friends,
who
are
Ph.D
students
and
want
to
become
successful
scientists.
They
go
to
a
village
named
Bhairavapuram
after
being
scammed
by
their
fellow
students
where
they
have
to
find
a
treasure.
With
their
penchant
for
becoming
scientists,
the
trio
administer
science
to
ward
off
the
evil
powers,
rather
than
sorcery.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Day
2
Box
Office
Prediction
The
movie
Om
Bheem
Bush's
theatrical
business
was
around
Rs
9.50
Crore
(worldwide),
which
means
that
the
movie
had
already
earned
table
profits
for
its
makers
even
before
its
release.
With
the
kind
of
positive
reviews
pouring
in,
it
looks
like
the
opening
weekend
is
going
to
be
big
for
this
comedy-drama
with
a
horror
twist.
As
per
the
Sacnilk
website,
the
movie
Om
Bheem
Bush
might
earn
about
Rs
0.9
Crore
on
its
opening
day.
Despite
mixed
reactions
and
people
praising
the
movie
as
an
entertainer
watchable
with
friends,
Om
Bheem
Bush
might
have
a
good
opening-weekend.
Check
out
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
Om
Bheem
Bush
(Inida)
below.
Day
1:
Rs
1.25
Crore
(rough
data)
Day
2:
Rs
Crore
(To
be
updated)
Total
1
Day
Collection:
Rs
1.25
Crore
(Approximately)
Om
Bheem
Bush
Cast
This
comedy
adventure
drama
stars
Sree
Vishnu,
Priyadarshi
Pulikonda,
Rahul
Ramakrishna,
Ayesha
Khan,
Racha
Ravi,
Preity
Mukundahan,
Srikanth
Iyengar,
and
Aditya
Menon
among
others
in
key
roles.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Sree
Harsha
Konuganti,
Om
Bheem
Bush
was
funded
by
Sunil
Balusu
under
the
V
Celluloid
banner.
Raj
Thota
worked
as
the
cinematographer.
Sunny
MR
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Vijay
Vardhan
Kavuri
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 9:15 [IST]