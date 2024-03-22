Om Bheem Bush X Review: Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi & Rahul Ramakrishna's Comedy Thriller Opens Amid Expectations

Photo Credit:

Om Bheem Bush X Review: Om Bheem Bush is the latest comedy-thriller written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti. Starring Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles, the movie was released amid decent expectations, especially after the hilarious trailer, on March 22 worldwide. The USA premieres began a bit earlier.

The trio have come together for a bone-tickling and tongue-in-cheek fun film for the second time after 'Brochevarevaru Ra.' Going by the buzz ahead of the release after the premieres in Hyderabad, Om Bheem Bush is surely going to cast a spell on the box office.

Om Bheem Bush Synopsis

The story revolves around three friends, who are Ph.D students and want to become successful scientists. They go to a village named Bhairavapuram to find treasure and administer science to ward off the evil powers, rather than sorcery.

Om Bheem Bush X Review

As the USA premieres and a special paid premiere show in Hyderabad a couple of hours ahead of the theatrical release date happened, there is a positive buzz for Om Bheem Bush. The fun-loving moviegoers are reportedly enjoying this comedy film which has an interesting mix of horror and thriller elements. The enthusiasts who watched the movie's premieres couldn't wait to share their experience of Om Bheem Bush with the netizens and put out their opinions through posts on social media platforms. Check out a few of them below.

It might impress few and disappoint others but there's no loss watching it on big screens! Film references, intriguing new concept, horror moments Just crazy!



No Logics only Magic🔥 Go with Gang



Oooo#AyeshaKhan 😍#PriyaVadlamani#SreeVishnu #OmBheemBushReview pic.twitter.com/0RmkctEGGZ — Vishnu Writes (@VishnuWrites) March 21, 2024

Om Bheem Bush Cast

This comedy adventure drama stars Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ayesha Khan, Racha Ravi, Preity Mukundahan, Srikanth Iyengar, and Aditya Menon among others in key roles.

Om Bheem Bush Crew

Written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti, Om Bheem Bush was funded by Sunil Balusu under the V Celluloid banner. Raj Thota worked as the cinematographer. Sunny MR composed the film's entire background score and music. Vijay Vardhan Kavuri worked as the film's editor.