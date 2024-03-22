Om Bheem Bush X Review: Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi & Rahul Ramakrishna's Comedy Thriller Opens Amid Expectations

Om
Bheem
Bush
Review:
is
the
latest
comedy-thriller
written
and
directed
by
Sree
Harsha
Konuganti.
Starring
Sree
Vishnu,
Priyadarshi
Pulikonda,
and
Rahul
Ramakrishna
in
the
lead
roles,
the
movie
was
released
amid
decent
expectations,
especially
after
the
hilarious
trailer,
on
March
22
worldwide.
The
USA
premieres
began
a
bit
earlier.
The
trio
have
come
together
for
a
bone-tickling
and
tongue-in-cheek
fun
film
for
the
second
time
after
'Brochevarevaru
Ra.'
Going
by
the
buzz
ahead
of
the
release
after
the
premieres
in
Hyderabad,
Om
Bheem
Bush
is
surely
going
to
cast
a
spell
on
the
box
office.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Synopsis
The
story
revolves
around
three
friends,
who
are
Ph.D
students
and
want
to
become
successful
scientists.
They
go
to
a
village
named
Bhairavapuram
to
find
treasure
and
administer
science
to
ward
off
the
evil
powers,
rather
than
sorcery.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Review
As
the
USA
premieres
and
a
special
paid
premiere
show
in
Hyderabad
a
couple
of
hours
ahead
of
the
theatrical
release
date
happened,
there
is
a
positive
buzz
for
Om
Bheem
Bush.
The
fun-loving
moviegoers
are
reportedly
enjoying
this
comedy
film
which
has
an
interesting
mix
of
horror
and
thriller
elements.
The
enthusiasts
who
watched
the
movie's
premieres
couldn't
wait
to
share
their
experience
of
Om
Bheem
Bush
with
the
netizens
and
put
out
their
opinions
through
posts
on
social
media
platforms.
Check
out
a
few
of
them
below.
This
comedy
adventure
drama
stars
Sree
Vishnu,
Priyadarshi
Pulikonda,
Rahul
Ramakrishna,
Ayesha
Khan,
Racha
Ravi,
Preity
Mukundahan,
Srikanth
Iyengar,
and
Aditya
Menon
among
others
in
key
roles.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Sree
Harsha
Konuganti,
Om
Bheem
Bush
was
funded
by
Sunil
Balusu
under
the
V
Celluloid
banner.
Raj
Thota
worked
as
the
cinematographer.
Sunny
MR
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Vijay
Vardhan
Kavuri
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2024, 1:21 [IST]