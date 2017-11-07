 »   »   » Pawan Kalyan’s Son’s Name, Mersal Remake Starring Mega Hero & Other MEGA Updates!

A lot seem to be happening in the Mega family compound which will keep the Mega fans ticking and pumped up throughout the year of 2018 and further. With more than one news breaking out as a joy of surprise, let's check out the source of happiness for the Mega clan and fans.

Pawan Kalyan's Son Named...

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and his wife, a Russian nationalist, were blessed with a baby boy recently and the duo have been on cloud nine. As the star seldom claims, he doesn't fall under the bracket of cast, creed and religion as he considers himself as an Indian.

The Power house of Telugu cinema proved his point by naming his new born son with a unique name which rubbishes the ideologies of cast and religion.

Kalyan named his son as Mark Shankar Pawan Novich. Quite a lengthy but an interesting combination, isn't it? The deduction of the name is as follows: Mark is a denotation of Christianity as Kalyan's wife is a Christian while Shankar is the original name of Kalyan's brother, Chiranjeevi.

As Pawan Kalyan looks up to his brother as a father figure, this was his way of rendering dedication to the former. While Pawan is the father's name of the new born kid and Novich is a Russian name, junior Pawan Kalyan now can be recognized as a child without any boundaries.

Mega Brothers On-screen

Back in 2007, in Chiranjeevi's Shankar Dada Zindabad, the last movie of the actor before his political debut, Pawan Kalyan had done a cameo role which was seen as a visual treat by the cine audience.

After over a decade, the gigantic brothers might be seen once again on-screen. Megastar would be joining hands with Trivikram Srinivas for his 152nd movie after Syeraa Narasimha Reddy and the bigger news is that, an extended cameo role by Powerstar Pawan Kalyan for a duration of 30 minutes slated to be highlight of the movie.

Imagine the euphoria in theatres when both Megastar and Powerstar walks hand in hand with a terrific background music? Goosebumps overload!

The Supposed 'Mersal' Remake?

The recent Kollywood sensation which has created ripples all over by breaking and creating many records is eyed by the Mega camp. Rumours are ripe that the Mega producer, Allu Arvind, has taken over the movie's rights as he feels that the storyline would be apt for a Mega hero.

The storyline depicts the protagonist as the do-gooder and the movie too is packed with some interesting and entertaining elements. Allu Aravind is keen on roping in either Chiranjeevi or Pawan for the lead role and official confirmation is yet to be given out.

One keeps the fingers crossed as a Mega fan to witness non-stop celebrations.