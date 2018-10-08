India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 Lakshmi Manchu Birthday Special: Fans Stars Wish The Talented Actress On Her Special Day

Lakshmi Manchu Birthday Special: Fans Stars Wish The Talented Actress On Her Special Day

    It's no secret that the beautiful Lakshmi Manchu is one of the finest and most underrated actresses in the Telugu film industry today. A skilled performer, the star enjoys a reasonably good fan following thanks to her charming personality, bold attitude, friendly nature and sincere performances. During her eventful career, she has made quite a few intelligent career moves that have helped her carve a niche for herself. Today (October 8, 2018), on the occasion of Lakshmi's birthday, several of her friends/fans took to twitter and wished her in the sweetest way possible.

    Here are the top tweets...

    In case you did not know, Lakshmi was born on October 8, 1977, to actor Mohan Babu in Chennai. She began her acting career in 2008 with The Ode. A few years later, she made her Tollywood debut with Anaganaga O Dheerudu and made a solid impact. The adventure-drama received rave reviews and this helped her bag several awards and nominations.

    Lakshmi Manchu

    Post Anaganaga O Dheerudu, she acted in films such as Kadal, Gundello Godari and Dongaata to name a few and this helped her consolidate her position even further. She was last seen in W/o Ram, which hit the screens earlier this year and received decent reviews.

    At present, she has the Tamil film Kaatrin Mozhi in her kitty. In it, she will be seen alongside Jyothika. Kaatrin Mozhi is a remake of the Hindi hit Tumhari Sulu.

    We wish Lakshmi good luck for her upcoming films and hope that she has a terrific year ahead.

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 17:48 [IST]
