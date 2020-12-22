Lakshmi Manchu Opens Up About Her True Love For Aamir Khan; Read Statements

Kollywood actress Lakshmi Manchu is known for her outspoken nature in showbiz industry. Recently, in an interview with KoiMoi, she opened up about her true love for Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.

During a video interaction with the portal, Lakshmi Manchu talked about her first heartbreak, that too because of Aamir Khan. While referring to the moment when she came to know about Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak actor's wedding, the Kaatrin Mozhi actress said, "Aamir Khan yo! Like I was crying in a jewellery store. I don't even remember which grade I was in, maybe 4th or 5th grade. Like word to word together, I put and read, and my mom was buying jewellery, and I felt a pain in my heart. That's when I knew that he was my true love."

When asked about trying to contact Aamir Khan, Lakshmi Manchu admitted that she would never do that as she doesn't want to make a fool out of herself. Speaking about the same, the TV presenter said, "There were times when we were at the same place and at the same time, and I so brilliantly avoided it. Like I would have maybe done a chicken dance if I saw him. So, I did not want to put myself in any of that kinda situation. He was shooting in Ooty with Yash Chopra Ji when I was a kid. My dad was also shooting at the same time, and we were all in the same hotel. I would just walk past his room and feel my heartbeat extra." (sic)

Lakshmi further added that she has watched Aamir Khan's debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak more than a hundred and fifty times. Well, after seeing these things, one can clearly say that she is indeed a big fan of Mr Perfectionist.

Talking about her projects, Lakshmi Manchu was last seen in ZEE5's Telugu web series Mrs. Subbalakshmi. Notably, the actress also produced the same.

