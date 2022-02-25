Mohanlal's Monster: The Vysakh Directorial To Hit The Theatres On THIS Date?

Mohanlal and Vysakh, the celebrated actor-director duo is all set to join hands once again after the massive success of Pulimurugan. The superstar is playing the lead role in the hitmaker's upcoming directorial venture, which has been titled Monster. As per the latest updates, the Mohanlal-Vysakh project is now gearing up for a massive theatrical release.

If the reports are to be true, Monster has been slated to hit the theatres in March 2022. The sources suggest that the makers are keen to release the Mohanlal starrer on March 18, 2022. An official announcement on the same is expected to be out very soon.

The sources close to Monster also suggest that the highly anticipated official teaser of the Vysakh directorial is getting ready. In that case, the makers of the Mohanlal starrer might reveal the release date along with the teaser, which is expected to be out by the end of February 2022.

As reported earlier, the Mohanlal starrer is an investigative-action thriller. The complete actor is playing the role of Lucky Singh, an investigative officer in the Vysakh directorial. Popular Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu is making her Malayalam debut by playing a pivotal role in Monster. Along with Mohanlal and Lakshmi Manchu, the project will also feature Honey Rose in a key role.

The sources suggest that Lakshmi Manchu is appearing in the role of an investigative officer in Monster, while Honey Rose essays the role of Mohanlal's love interest. Sudev Nair, the Kerala State Award-winning actor has also joined the star cast of the movie. As per the reports, Sudev is playing a negative role in Monster.

The Mohanlal starrer is scripted by Uday Krishna, who had earlier joined hands with Mohanlal for Pulimurugan and Aaraattu. Satheesh Kurup is the director of photography. Shameer Muhammed handles the editing. Deepak Dev composes the songs and original score. Shajie Naduvil handles the art direction. Stunt Silva has joined the crew as the action choreographer. Monster is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.