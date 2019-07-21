Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Contestants List: Sreemukhi, Varun Sandesh, Vithika Sheru & Others!

Shiva Jyothi

Popular television anchor Shiva Jyothi emerged as the first contestant to enter Bigg Boss Telugu 3. There were various rumours regarding her signing the dotted lines with the show and now, the rumours turned out to be true. Shiva Jyothi is popularly known as Teenmar Savitri and shot to fame by hosting the much-loved show Teenmar.

Ravi Krishna

Popular television actor Ravi Krishna has joined the third edition of Bigg Boss Telugu. The young actor has appeared in a good number of television serials and more importantly, he was also selected as the Times Most Desirable Men From Television in the year 2018.

Ashu Reddy

Ashu Reddy, who has found a huge fan base for herself in the social media circuits, is one among the major contestants. She is a social media influencer who has over half million followers on Instagram.

Jaffar Babu

A very popular journalist also has joined Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Yes, Jaffar Babu is one among the contestants who would contest for the major title. He is a journalist working with TV 9 and is well-known for the celebrity interviews that he has done.

Rahul Sipligunj

Popular singer Rahul Sipligunj too will be competing for Bigg Boss Telugu 3 title. He has sung some of the popular numbers of Telugu cinema and apart from those, he is well-known for the music videos that he has done as well.

Himaja Reddy

Actress Himaja Reddy, who is well-known for her supporting roles in Telugu movies, has joined Bigg Boss Telugu 3. She had made her debut in Tollywood through the film Shivam. Nenu Sailaja, Mahanubhavudu, Spyder, Vunnadi Okate Zindagi etc., are some of her other notable movies. Most recently, she was seen in the film Chithralahari.

Rohini Noni

Rohini Nani, one of the upcoming stars of Telugu cinema, is taking part in Bigg Boss Telugu 3. The young actress made her debut in films with Konchem Ishtam Koncham Kashtam. Apart from films, she has done a few TV serials as well. At the same time, the actress is active in Tik Tok too.

Baba Bhaskar

Popular choreographer Baba Bhaskar is one among the major celebrities of Bigg Biss Telugu 3. He has been a part of some of the top films of the Tamil film industry like Petta, 2.0, Kaapaan etc.

Punarnavi Bhoopalam

Punarnavi Bhoopalam has joined Bigg Boss Telugu 3 as one among the 15 contestants. She is mostly known for her supporting roles in Telugu movies like Uyyala Jampala, Malli Malli Idi Rano Roju, Manasuku Nachindi etc.

Hema

Hema will be one among the senior-most celebrities in the contestants list of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. She has been in the Telugu film industry since the past many years. She has done close to 200 films and has done mainly comedy and character roles.

Ali Reza

Model-turned actor Ali Reza is one among the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. The actor made his debut in films in 2008 with a Bollywood movie. He has been a part of good number of Telugu movies and has done a few TV serials as well.

Mahesh Vitta

The young actor, who stole everyone's attention with his memorable performances in films like Paper Boy and Krishnarjuna Yudhham, has joined Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Apart from the movies, he has been a part of the web series named Fun Bucket.

Sreemukhi

Name of Sreemukhi has been doing the rounds in connection with Bigg Boss Telugu 3 ever since the announcement of the show. The popular anchor and actress has joined the show as a contestant and it is indeed a big news for all of her fans.

Varun Sandesh

Happy Days fame Varun Sandesh will be one among the top film actors to be a part of this addition. Apart from Happy Days, Varun Sandesh has acted in a good number of Telugu movies as a hero. Some of his prominent movies are Maro Charithram, Kotha Bangaru Lokam, Chammak Challo etc.

Vithika Sheru

The reports that Bigg Boss Telugu 3 will pave for the entry of a celebrity couple has turned out to be true. Actress Vithika Sheru, who is the wife of Varun Sandesh is also a part of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Vithika Sheru has acted in films of various languages. In Telugu, she played the leading lady in movies like