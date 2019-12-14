Rangasthalam Continues To Be The Favourite Of The Mini-screen Audiences!

Recent TRP Ratings

According to reports, Rangasthalam was aired on Star Maa in the first week of December. Reports that have come up reveal that the film registered a TRP rating of 6.74 and was the top performer among all the movies, which were aired on various Telugu channels in the past week.

Overtakes Brochevarevarura

Moreover, Rangasthalam has also overtaken the highly acclaimed movie Brochevarevarura, which premiered last week. Reportedly, the 2019 movie, which hit theatres in July, went on to get a TRP rating of 4.33. Brochevarevarura premiered on Gemini TV. The movie has found its name in the list of prominent hits of this year, so far.

Rangasthalam's First Outing

Rangasthalam had made its television premiere on October 14, 2019, on Star Maa. According to reports that had come back then, the Ram Charan starrer went on to register a TRP rating of 19.5 in its first outing. It is also the top performing movie of Ram Charan so far on television.

In The Top 10

Importantly, Ram Charan's Rangasthalam is also a prominent member in the list of the top 10 Telugu movies of all-time with maximum TRP ratings. This list is led by Baahubali 2, the blockbuster movie, which went on to garner around 22.7 TRP ratings for its television premiere.