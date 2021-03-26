Ram Charan Birthday Special: 5 Best Movies Of RRR Star That You Must Watch
Popular Telugu actor Ram Charan turned 36 today and the actor will be celebrating his birthday with family and close friends. Yesterday (March 26, 2021), the actor had shared a brand new poster of his character Alluri Sitarama Raju from his upcoming film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. Well, the 'Fiercest Ramaraju' look has been trending on the internet, and fans can't stop gushing over his never-seen-before avatar. Despite being the son of Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan established himself as one of the most popular actors in Tollywood by giving solid performances.
He made his acting debut in 2007 with the Puri Jagannadh directorial Chirutha. The actor has been entertaining us with his movies for 14 years now. Apart from acting, the actor has also established his own production house, the Konidela Production Company. Moreover, he also owns the polo team Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club. Notably, he co-owns regional airline service TruJet.
Ram Charan is undoubtedly one of the famous multi-taskers in Tollywood. Talking about his films, he has featured in some of the best films ever made in the Telugu Film Industry. Hence, on the occasion of Ram Charan's 36th birthday, let's have a look at the 5 best movies of the RRR actor that you must watch.
Chirutha
Ram Charan's debut film Chirutha was indeed a special film for him. The Puri Jagannadh directorial turned out to be one of the biggest box office successes in 2007. Also starring Neha Sharma as the female lead, Chirutha revolves around a young man Charan, who is in pursuit of the gangster who killed his parents. The actor won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut - South for his performance.
Magadheera
The SS Rajamouli directorial venture Magadheera turned out to be a turning point in Ram Charan's career. The reincarnation-drama had become one of the highest-grossing films of 2009. Well, Ram Charan became a star after the success of Magadheera which also stars Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. Magadheera is a must-watch for all.
Racha
Racha, directed by Sampath Nandi, is one the most interesting films of Ram Charan's career. The actor played the role of gambler Raj, who tries hard to collect money for his father's treatment. He involves in betting and challenges his rival for the same. The edge-of-the-sit thriller had indeed impressed Ram Charan fans. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead. Watch this film to get a ‘paisa vasool' feeling.
Yevadu
Yevadu is a double dhamaka for Ram Charan as well as Allu Arjun fans. The two superstars of Tollywood were cast together for the first time, all thanks to director Vamshi Paidipally. Also starring Shruti Haasan and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles, the film is highly entertaining and worth watching on Ram Charan's birthday.
Rangasthalam
The national-award-winning film Rangasthalam is so far the best film of Ram Charan's career. Also starring Samantha Akkineni and Aadhi Pinisetty, the film tells the story of two brothers who oppose the village's local government and the corrupt co-operative society. Notably, Charan played a partially deaf character in the film. Directed by Sukumar, Rangasthalam won National Film Award for Best Audiography in 2019.
Filmibeat wishes Ram Charan a happy birthday!