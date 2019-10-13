Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Effect? Nayanthara Loses Projects To Tamannaah?

Nayanthara, considered to be a powerhouse performer, is respected by all and sundry as she is a self-made and bold individual, who lives life on her own terms. Recently, she grabbed plenty of attention when she refused to promote her Tollywood film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, upsetting Chiranjeevi fans, Now,it seems that Nayanthara has landed in a soup due to her bold decision. According to reports, Tollywood producers have decided to approach Tamannaah instead of the Yogi actress for their upcoming films.

The buzz is that industry insiders feel that Tamannaah was really good in Sye Raa and held her own against Nayanthara. Moreover, unlike the 'Lady Superstar', she has no issues with promoting films and rarely hesitates to do glamourous roles. In other words, the general feeling is that Baahubali beauty is an easier person to work with.

If this is indeed the case, then Sye Raa Narasimha might end up opening greener pastures for Tamannaah while taking a toll on Nayanthara's standing in Tollywood. One might get clarity on this situation in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah and Nayanthara have moved on to their latest projects. Nayan will next be seen in the Tamil biggie Bigil (dubbed in Telugu as Whistle), slated to arrive in theatres this Deepavali. The film, directed by Atlee, has her paired opposite Vijay, which has created a fair deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. She also has Rajinikanth's Darbar in her kitty.

On the other hand, Tamannaah is currently awaiting the release of the Kollywood movie 'Action', featuring Vishal in the lead. The film is likely to be treat for the urban audience. She will also be seen in grooving to a catchy number in the eagerly awaited Sarileru Neekevvaru, starring Mahesh Babu and 'Kodava Beauty' Rashmika Mandanna. The Anil Ravipudi-directed film is slated to hit screens on January 12, 2019.