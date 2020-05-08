Allu Arjun’s Icon: Why Did The Stylish Star Choose Pushpa Over The Venu Sriram Directorial

While the fans are eagerly waiting for the updates and the final release of Allu Arjun's Pushpa, the Stylish Star will also be a part of Venu Sriram's Icon. Earlier, it was rumoured that the actor will be taking up the thriller, after the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and before Pushpa. Later, Allu Arjun decided to complete Pushpa first, and then join the Icon team. Surprisingly, Icon was announced while Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was still being shot.

However, with Pushpa kick-starting its shoot, many speculated that the Venu Sriram movie might have been dropped, since there was no trace about the project. Now, a close source to Allu Arjun has kept all the rumours at bay and revealed that the film is very much on, and the official confirmation about the same will be out post-lockdown. It is said that the actor is impressed with the unique subject and the project has just been pushed further as it needs more time.

Allu Arjun will start shooting for the experimental film soon after he is done with Pushpa commitments so that he can give his full time to Icon.

Venu Sriram is also currently busy with his highly anticipated movie Vakeel Saab, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. If the latest grapevine is true, the makers of the Power Star's comeback film are eyeing for a Sankranthi 2021 release. The movie is the official remake of the Bollywood blockbuster Pink. The script of Vakeel Saab has been altered a little to appease the Telugu audience.

On the other hand, Pushpa will resume its shoot once the lockdown ends and the government permits to shoot. The action-thriller will revolve around red sandalwood smuggling, wherein Allu Arjun will appear as a lorry driver. Rashmika Mandanna will essay the role of his lady love in the high-octane thriller.

