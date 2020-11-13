Chiranjeevi Tests Negative For COVID-19, Reveals Earlier Result Was Incorrect

Not too long ago, Chiranjeevi revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. The Megastar had confirmed the news through an official statement that read that the test was taken prior to the shooting of his upcoming film Acharya. Well now, looks like the actor has been undergoing multiple tests post the report and has tested negative in all of them.

Chiranjeevi took to his social media handle on Thursday (November 12) to share his latest test result with his innumerable fans and followers that declared negative for COVID-19. Adding that the previous result was false, he tweeted, "A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative and that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR Kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled."

Check Out Chiranjeevi's Tweet Here

Let us tell you that post-Chiranjeevi turned positive for COVID-19, several fans and netizens had expressed concern over the health status of Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandra Shekhar Rao and senior actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, who were spotted together at the Chief Minister Office without wearing masks.

The netizens were also inquiring about the health condition of his family including Mega Power Star Ram Charan. Recently, the actor's brother Naga Babu was also tested positive for COVID-19.

Well, as Chiranjeevi has test negative, the actor might soon join his Acharya team, who is currently shooting in Hyderabad. Ram Charan who will be seen in a cameo appearance in the Koratala Siva directorial will also join along with the senior actor to shoot a high octane action sequence.

Recently wed Kajal Aggarwal will be paired opposite Chiranjeevi in the highly awaited film, bankrolled by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under their respective banners Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments.

Pawan Kalyan Releases Statement After Brother Chiranjeevi Tested Positive For COVID-19

Chiranjeevi-Koratala Siva's Acharya Shooting Resumes Without The Megastar