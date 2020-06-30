Chiranjeevi To Essay Double Role In Koratala Siva’s Acharya

The makers of Telugu films are currently gearing up for a comeback after the announcement of the state government to resume shoots in a phased manner. Just like the other, actor Chiranjeevi is planning to start shooting for his upcoming project Acharya with Koratala Siva. With the fans awaiting an update on the highly-anticipated movie, we have special news which has a lot to do with the actor's role.

Recent grapevine suggests that the thriller will have Chiranjeevi essaying a double role. It is said that the actor will play the role of a government employee in the flashback sequence and also a leader in the movie. It is to be noted that the actor has essayed a double role earlier too, in his 2017 film Khaidi No 150. However, an official confirmation about the same has not been made by the makers yet.

Talking about Acharya's shoot, it is said that the movie will start rolling from June 15. With the current spike in COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad, there are chances that the date might get extended. Rumour has it that Koratala Siva has already started planning the schedule of the film and in the first few weeks, the shoot will be carried out with limited cast and crew.

So far, 40 percent of the film's shoot has been completed, with 70 days of shoot remaining. As per the buzz, only scenes demanding limited people will be shot. Action and romantic sequences requiring two or more people close to each other, will be temporarily suspended considering the physical distancing norms. It is to be noted that a high-octane sequence between Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, which was yet to be shot, will have to be postponed to another schedule owing to the government norms.

Chiranjeevi's Acharya To Go On Floors From This Date! Read Deets Inside!

Acharya Promises High Octane-Action Sequences, Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan To Lock Horns In The Thriller