Here’s What Mahesh Babu Does After Being Home-Quarantined Amid Coronavirus Scare

Superstar Mahesh Babu has always been known as the perfect family man. Despite having a busy schedule, the actor always manages to take some time off to spend with his wife and kids. Currently, Coronavirus has engulfed the entire world as people are being home-quarantined. Just like commoners, celebrities too are quarantined at their houses.

Many celebrities are spreading awareness about health and hygiene on social media. Right from exercise to meditation, celebs know how to keep their fans updated with their day-to-day life. However, Mahesh Babu's funda is quite different.

A source close to the actor revealed to a leading entertainment portal that Mahesh Babu is watching all the films which he missed watching last year due to a busy schedule. Apart from that, he has also welcomed all the young directors to narrate the scripts.

Well, we all know that Mahesh Babu is a perfect movie buff. And spending time at home by watching films in specially designed home-theatre is Mahesh's speciality. Hence, after he gottime, he is watching back-to-back films at home.

Also Read : Not Coronavirus, But Wild Dog Stops Mahesh Babu And Vamshi's Film

Talking about his work, Mahesh's last release Sarileru Neekevvaru became super hit at the box office. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead, the film was released on Sankranti 2020 and clashed with Allu Arjun-starrer, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Mahesh Babu was supposed to be seen in Vamshi's next. But as per the latest reports, due to creative differences, the film is said to be shelved.

Hence, Mahesh Babu may soon start working for Parasuram's next directorial venture. Let's wait for the official confirmation.