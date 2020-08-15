Independence Day: Chiranjeevi To Mahesh Babu; Tollywood Celebs Wish Fans On 74th Year Of Freedom
India is celebrating its 74th year of Independence today (August 15). This is year's Independence Day is indeed special for all the citizens of India as they will be paying respect to the real heroes of the country by hoisting Indian flag. Due to the Coronavirus crisis in the nation, COVID-19 warriors like doctors, nurses, policemen and army men's have been working continuously during these tough times for everyone's betterment.
Today, on the occassion of Independence Day 2020, Tollywood celebs like Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni and others took to Twitter and Instagram to wish their fans, 'Happy Independence Day'. Let's have a look:
Chiranjeevi
Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Happy 74th Independence Day to ALL!! Lets recall the sacrifices & ideals of our founding fathers and make this precious freedom they earned for us count!"
Mahesh Babu
Superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted, "The day that marked the dawn of a new beginning... When Independence became our greatest victory! May this freedom lead our way. Let's always be grateful. Happy #IndependenceDay to all my fellow Indians! Jai Hind."
Samantha Akkineni
Samantha Akkineni shared a picture of the Indian national flag on Instagram with a note. The message reads, "May we think of freedom, not as a right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right."
Prabhas
Prabhas on Instagram wrote, "#HappyIndependenceDay."
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, "Thousands laid down their lives for us to be able to celebrate this day. Let's not forget their sacrifice and truly value our freedom to make India a legacy to live for , a legacy to die for #happyindependenceday2020 #JaiHind."
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna wished her fans on Twitter. She wrote, "Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better.. Let's be better, together. Happy Independence Day. #HappyIndependenceDay."
Varun Tej
Varun Tej is proud to be an Indian. He tweeted, "Happy Independence Day!"
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun tweeted, "Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians . Deep Gratitude in our hearts for those who sacrificed their lives for us . Jai Hind !"
Sai Dharam Tej
Sai Dharam Tej on Twitter wrote, "The sheer depth of joy and pride felt by every one of us as we see our country's tricoloured flag unfurl, is a sight to behold. Wishing you all a very #HappyIndependenceDay."
