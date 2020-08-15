Independence Day: Chiranjeevi To Mahesh Babu; Tollywood Celebs Wish Fans On 74th Year Of Freedom

Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Happy 74th Independence Day to ALL!! Lets recall the sacrifices & ideals of our founding fathers and make this precious freedom they earned for us count!"

Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted, "The day that marked the dawn of a new beginning... When Independence became our greatest victory! May this freedom lead our way. Let's always be grateful. Happy #IndependenceDay to all my fellow Indians! Jai Hind."

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni shared a picture of the Indian national flag on Instagram with a note. The message reads, "May we think of freedom, not as a right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right."

Prabhas

Prabhas on Instagram wrote, "#HappyIndependenceDay."

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, "Thousands laid down their lives for us to be able to celebrate this day. Let's not forget their sacrifice and truly value our freedom to make India a legacy to live for , a legacy to die for #happyindependenceday2020 #JaiHind."

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna wished her fans on Twitter. She wrote, "Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better.. Let's be better, together. Happy Independence Day. #HappyIndependenceDay."

Varun Tej

Varun Tej is proud to be an Indian. He tweeted, "Happy Independence Day!"

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun tweeted, "Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians . Deep Gratitude in our hearts for those who sacrificed their lives for us . Jai Hind !"

Sai Dharam Tej

Sai Dharam Tej on Twitter wrote, "The sheer depth of joy and pride felt by every one of us as we see our country's tricoloured flag unfurl, is a sight to behold. Wishing you all a very #HappyIndependenceDay."