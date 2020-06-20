    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Late Producer B Nagi Reddy’s Grandson Passes Away Due To COVID-19

      Telugu and Tamil film producer B Nagi Reddy's grandson Sarath Reddy passed away due to COVID-19 on June 19 in Chennai. Sarath Reddy was 52 and was the youngest son of Vishwanatha Reddy.

      A few days ago, Sarath Reddy was diagnosed with COVID-19 symptoms and was immediately admitted to Vijaya Health Hospital in Chennai. Sarath took his last breath in the morning while undergoing treatment.

      Sarath Reddy

      On a related note, late producer B Nagi Reddy set up Vijaya Vauhini Studios in Chennai. It was then Asia's biggest film studio. B Nagi Reddy has produced films like Patala Bhairavi, Missamma, Maya Bazaar, Ram Aur Shyam, Maduve Madinodu, Julie and so on, under Vijay Vauhini Studios banner.

      B Nagi Reddy has three sons and producer B Venkatarama Reddy is one of them. He, along with his friend and partner Alur Chakrapani, produced over fifty films in four decades in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. B Venkatarama Reddy is popular for making mythological and devotional films in Telugu.

      He later closed down Vijaya Vauhini Studios after the Tollywood industry moved out of studios in the 70s. He then started Vijaya Hospital and Vijaya Health Centre.

      Story first published: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 13:27 [IST]
