Nani To Star Opposite Nazriya Nazim Fahadh For The First Time In Vivek Athreya’s Next

Here's good news for Nani fans! Director Vivek Athreya recently announced his next film with Nani and Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, tentatively titled as Nani 28. The director took to Instagram and shared the announcement poster of his next.

He captioned the photo, "Natural star 'Nani' Nazriya Mythri Movie Makers. A dream combo on cards, Excited!! This Diwali, we have a new addition to our Telugu film family, let's welcome Nazriya Fahadh!! The ladi has been lit for the CURTAIN RAISER and its going to blast on 21 November 2020. Circle this date. And tune in! Happy Diwali! @nameisnani @mythriofficial @nazriyafahadh."

See the post here

Notably, #Nani28 is marking the first collaboration of the Natural Star and Nazriya. Moreover, the Malayalam actress is also making debut in Tollywood with this film. Sharing her excitement about the same, Nazriya shared the same announcement poster on Instagram and captioned it as, "Next :) So this one will be my first telugu film guys ❤️ Super excited for this one 😬with this amazing team ! Circle this date and tune in !! Happy Diwali !."

See the post here

Interestingly, the makers are all set to announce the official title of #Nani28 on November 21, 2020. Well, fans have huge expectations from Vivek Athreya, as he has delivered successful films like Mental Madhilo and Brochevarevarura.

On a related note, Nani is currently busy shooting for Shiva Nirvana's directorial venture Tuck Jagadish. The film also stars Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh in key roles. Apart from that, the actor is also a part of Shyam Singha Roy with Rahul Sankrityan, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh will be seen doing a cameo in Malayalam film Maniyarayile Ashokan. The film is being helmed Shamzu Zayba.