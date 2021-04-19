Nazriya Nazim Starts Filming For Her First Telugu Film Ante Sundaraniki Starring Nani

Popular Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim is all set to make her Tollywood debut opposite Natural Star Nani in the Vivek Athreya directorial, Ante Sundaraniki. When her casting was announced by the makers, her fans were damn excited to see the actress in her maiden Telugu film. And finally, after a long wait, the Bangalore Days actress has started shooting for the Nani-starrer in Hyderabad.

Nazriya Nazim recently shared a post on Instagram, in which she expressed her excitement about joining the sets of Ante Sundaraniki. Her note read, "Andarki Namaskaram. Today I start shooting for my first Telugu film. First is always special. Ante Sundaraniki will be special."

The production house of Ante Sundaraniki, Mythri Movie Makers shared her note on Twitter and welcomed her on the sets with a special message. They tweeted, "Team #AnteSundaraniki welcomes you #NazriyaFahadh & yesss this movie will be special. Natural @nameisnani #VivekAthreya #VivekSagar #NikethBommi #NANI28."

Well, it is indeed a special moment for Nazriya as well as her fans. Talking about the film, the romantic comedy will be released in December 2021. In November 2020, Nani had shared a short video which was called curtain-raiser, in which the makers had revealed the name of Natural Star's 28th film.

Produced by Naveen Yereni and Ravi Shankar Y under Mythri Movie Makers, Ante Sundaraniki has music composed by Vivek Sagar. Notably, its cinematography and editing are being handled by Niketh Bommi and Raviteja Girijala respectively.

Also Read : Nani To Star Opposite Nazriya Nazim Fahadh For The First Time In Vivek Athreya's Next

Also Read : Ante Sundaraniki: Nani And Nazriya Nazim Are Set To Entertain You With A Romantic Comedy!