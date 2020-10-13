Prabhas Or Jr NTR? Prashanth Neel Has This To Say About His Upcoming Tollywood Project After KGF 2!

Prabhas Or Jr NTR?

Interestingly, a movie buff quizzed Prashanth about his upcoming project with the actors and asked who would he choose first for his next. He asked, "Prabhas first aa, NTR aa cheppaledu inka" (You didn't reveal if you are choosing Prabhas or NTR first). To this, the director replied that his upcoming projects will only be announced after his commitment towards his current film KGF: Chapter 2 ends.

Prashanth About His Next Project

He tweeted back, "Future projects will be announced only after my responsibility towards #KGFChapter2 ends. Thank you!!" Well, with the response the audience are hoping that Prashanth completes all his commitments with the current project as soon as possible, and announces his film with the Tollywood stars.

KGF: Chapter 2

Talking more about KGF: Chapter 2, the action-thriller is backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner. The film will also feature an ensemble cast that includes Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi and Achyuth Kumar. KGF Chapter 2 will simultaneously release in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Prashanth’s Project With Jr NTR and Prabhas

As per reports, Prashanth Neel, who is well-known for his action films, will go for an unusual story based on music and dance. It is also said that Tarak will be learning the dance form Kuchipudi for the big project. The highly-anticipated movie will go on floors in 2021 and will have a pan-India release. On the other hand, Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's project will be an action thriller. More details about the film are yet to be revealed by the makers.