      Rahul Sipligunj & Nandini Rai Feel Embarrassed After Watching Their Kissing Video

      Popular singer and Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj, is currently grabbing everyone's attention for his video with Bigg Boss Telugu 2 contestant, Nandini Rai on social media. Earlier, Rahul Sipligunj and Nandini Rai worked together for a music video, Enduke. The song is very romantic as the duo's chemistry was praised by all. However, after re-watching it, Rahul and Nandini felt embarrassed.

      Well, Enduke music video has a steamy kissing scene between Rahul Sipligunj and Nandini Rai. And now, the singer decided to share a throwback video of him and Nandini on social media, in which they get embarrassed after seeing themselves kissing.

      Rahul Sipligunj and Nandini Rai Kiss

      Sharing the video on Instagram, Rahul Sipligunj wrote, "With this pretty lady @nandini.rai #throwbackmemories? #enduke #musicvideo #myfavorite."

      In the video, one can see, Rahul Sipligunj and Nandini Rai looked very embarrassed and smiled shyly. Rahul was indeed blushing after seeing the scene. The video of Rahul and Nandini is going viral on social media and fans are showering love on this old video.

      A few weeks ago, Rahul Sipligunj was in the news after he was attacked by some people with beer bottles at Prism Pub at Gachibowli, Hyderabad. As per a report published in a leading portal, a Vikarabad MLA's brother and his friends had attacked Rahul, when he tried to stop them from misbehaving with two ladies who came with him. Rahul filed a complaint and wants them to be punished.

      On a related note, apart from singing, Rahul Sipligunj is also going to play a crucial role in Krishna Vamsi's directorial venture, Rangamarthanda, which stars Ramya Krishnan and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 14:23 [IST]
      X