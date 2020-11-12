Ram Gopal Varma Rejects SS Rajamouli’s Green India Challenge; Says ‘I Hate Touching Mud’

Not too long ago, SS Rajamouli and his RRR Team took up the lead actor of the film Ram Charan's Green India Challenge. The Mega Power Star had challenged his team in the ongoing plantation campaign also called the Hara Hai Toh Bhara Hai Challenge.

Dropping a video of the crew members including director Rajamouli planting trees, the team further went on to nominate the team of Chiranjeevi's Acharya, Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Prabhas' Radhe Shyam.

Interestingly, Rajamouli took to his personal Twitter handle to share the same video but with different nominations. He was seen nominating directors Ram Gopal Varma, VV Vinayak and Puri Jagannadh. Though Vinayak and Puri are yet to respond to the challenge, RGV, who is an active social media user took to his Twitter space to reject the challenge and reply to Rajamouli. He tweeted, "Sir @ssrajamouli I am neither into green nor into challenges and I hate touching mud.. The plants deserve a much better person and not a selfish B like me..Wish u and ur plants all the best."

Sir @ssrajamouli I am neither into green nor into challenges and I hate touching mud ..The plants deserve a much better person and not a selfish B like me ..Wish u and ur plants all the best 🙏 https://t.co/xusQ1a1ftR — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 11, 2020

Well, the ace filmmaker's response to Rajamouli's challenge has not gone down well with a section of netizens, who are criticizing RGV with memes and trolls. Let us tell you that this is not the first time when Ram Gopal Varma has taken a jibe at SSR and his team. Earlier, Varma had shared a picture with Member of Parliament Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju and tweeted, "The triple RRR's Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are only filmy and RRR Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju is real-life hero." Well, the challenge and rejection tale of the duo has become the new hot topic of discussion on social media, and we will have to wait and watch how Rajamouli responds to Ram Gopal Varma's tweet, which has now gone viral on the internet.

